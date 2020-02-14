Behind a program-record 16 3-pointers, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team exploded past Vance Granville for a 118-53 victory at the Tarlton Complex on Wednesday night.
The 16 made 3-pointers tie a program record set on Feb. 16, 2014, in an 87-80 victory over Tidewater Community College.
Three Red Hawks led the way with career-best performances, including freshman John Bean with 20 points, sophomore Jeremiah Keith with 15 and freshman Nash Whitener with 14.
Freshman Tony Hauser (14 points), sophomore Jonathan McFall (13) and freshman Donovan Evans (12) also reached double figures in scoring for Catawba Valley (18-8, 13-6 in Region 10).
All but one Red Hawk men’s basketball player scored at least one point in Wednesday’s contest.
CVCC pulled out to a 47-23 lead at halftime led by nine points from Bean and eight points from McFall.
Coming out of the locker room, the Red Hawks erupted during the second half, scoring 71 points to break a single-half record for points scored previously set on Jan. 25, 2017, in which CVCC tallied 69 points in the second half of a game that was also played against Vance Granville.
Eleven of CVCC’s 16 3-pointers on Wednesday were made during the second half, including a team-high four 3-pointers from Whitener and three from Evans.
The 65-point victory for the Red Hawks is the second-largest in school history behind only an 85-point win against the Anderson College JV team on Nov. 28, 2006 (won 129-44).
The CVCC men’s basketball team completes its seven-game homestand with its final regular-season home contest on Saturday against Louisburg. It will also be “Sophomore Day” for Catawba Valley, which will honor its six sophomore men’s basketball players. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Hurricanes is set for 3 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.
