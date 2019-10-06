HICKORY - James Berbec has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where he will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate. He is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.

Berbec is a graduate of Newton-Conover High School. He enjoys spending free time with his family outdoors, playing volleyball, and going to the gym. He and his wife, Kristen, currently live in Hickory with their three children.

Reach Berbec at 828-409-7289

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net

