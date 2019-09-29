HICKORY - Amy Wimbish, licensed real estate broker, has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW. She will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate in the Catawba Valley and Foothills areas.
Wimbish is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations.
She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte where she received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and minor in public relations. Prior to her real estate career, Wimbish enjoyed a career involving contract negotiations, budget management, and project management. She is excited to utilize these skills to guide people through the process of buying and selling a home.
Wimbish was born and raised in the area and currently lives in Granite Falls with her husband, son, and daughter.
Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900
Visit Realty Executives' website at www.realtyexecs.net
