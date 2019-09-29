HICKORY - Realty Executives of Hickory welcomes new agent Emily Lafone

Lafone has joined Realty Executives of Hickory at 785 U.S. 70 SW, where she will specialize in marketing and sales of real estate.

Lafone is a member of the Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and the national and state Realtor associations. She is a graduate of JY Monk.

Lafone enjoys spending time with friends and family and working on home renovations. She and her husband have been married for five years.

Realty Executives of Hickory has been voted Best Real Estate Company by Hickory Daily Record’s Best of Catawba Valley.

Call Lafone at 980-429-3672

Call Realty Executives at 828-328-8900.

Visit Realty Executives’ website at www.realtyexecs.net

