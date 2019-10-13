HICKORY - Hickory Real Estate Group announced that April McDonald has joined its firm as a Realtor / broker. McDonald specializes in residential property sales in Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander, and Burke counties.
Hickory Real Estate Group is a full-service real estate brokerage company specializing in residential and commercial properties.
Since starting in 2010, Hickory Real Estate Group has continued to grow and now has 26 agents helping buyers and sellers in the Hickory area.
Contact McDonald by phone 828-449-5144, email: AMcDonald@HickoryRealEstateGroup.com or visit her website: AMcDonald.HickoryRealEstateGroup.com.
