Jackie Denny

After winning 15 of 16 sets over its first five matches, the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team suffered its first loss of 2019 on Friday night at Shuford Gymnasium. The Bears fell 3-1 at the hands of Queens University of Charlotte, which won thanks to set scores of 25-23, 22-25, 25-15 and 26-24.

The Bears’ Taylor Prall recorded her second straight double-double, registering 19 kills and 10 digs. Meanwhile, Jackie Denny tallied eight kills, six blocks and a team-high .412 hitting percentage.

L-R’s Helen Hamilton added 34 assists and a pair of aces to go with 17 digs, while Ashley Hawkins finished with 22 digs.

Queens (4-1, 1-0 South Atlantic Conference) was led by 17 kills and 16 digs from Chanel Turner, while Anna McLain had 12 kills. The Royals held a .169-.119 advantage in hitting percentage.

L-R (5-1, 1-1 SAC) still holds a 27-11 edge in the all-time series with Queens. The Bears swept the head-to-head series last year by winning each match in five sets, and they will travel to Queens on Nov. 1.

The Bears host Lincoln Memorial today at 2 p.m.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Load comments