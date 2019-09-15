Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... FOG HAS DEVELOPED IN THE MOUNTAIN VALLEYS AND ADJACENT FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT REGIONS. VISIBILITIES HAVE DROPPED TO LESS THAN ONE HALF MILE IN MANY AREAS. DRIVERS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SLOW DOWN, USE LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, LEAVE EXTRA SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES, AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. BE PREPARED FOR SUDDEN CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE BY MID-MORNING.