CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne basketball program went 0-2 during Saturday’s doubleheader at Queens, with the women dropping a 72-57 decision and the men falling by an 82-68 final at the Levine Center.
The Bears (2-5, 0-2 South Atlantic Conference) led by seven points in the second half of the women’s game, but a 10-0 run by the Royals (2-6, 1-1) allowed them to erase the deficit. SAC Player of the Week Madeline Hardy missed all six of her shots from the field for L-R, but she was able to finish with eight points on an 8-of-9 performance at the free-throw line.
Kiara Moore reached double figures for the Bears, notching a career-high 11 points to go with five rebounds, but L-R shot a season-low 29.3% from the field (17 of 58) and turned the ball over 19 times as opposed to six turnovers by Queens. The Royals’ leading scorer was Kristina Eanes with 24 points on 12-of-14 shooting to go with five steals.
Despite its struggles from the field, L-R made 20 of 22 free throws in its first loss to Queens since Jan. 21, 2015.
As for the L-R men, they were no match for the 12th-ranked Royals after defeating them two out of three times in 2018. The Bears (4-3, 0-2 SAC) made a season-high 17 3-pointers, but shot just 34.8% from the field as Queens improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
Darius Simmons scored 20 points for L-R off the bench, knocking down 6 of 8 3-point attempts R.J. Gunn and Tyson McClain added 10 points apiece for the Bears, with Nasa Tyson chipping in nine.
Queens led the entire contest and had four players score in double figures, including Daniel Carr and Jermaine Patterson with 17 points each. Gavin Rains added a double-double for the Royals with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The L-R women travel to Wingate on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., while the men are idle until a road trip to Anderson on Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.
