INDIANAPOLIS — Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger displayed the same elite athleticism and explosiveness over the weekend at the NFL scouting combine as he did throughout his college career with the Bears.
In testing Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Dugger recorded a 42-inch vertical jump, which was tops among all defensive backs and tied for second-best among the more than 330 participants at all positions. Dugger’s 134-inch broad jump was third-best among DBs and sixth longest overall.
In addition, Dugger had the longest wingspan of any of the safeties (78.5 inches), while his hands (10 3/8 inches) and arms (32 7/8 inches) were the largest of all the defensive backs. He also ran a strong 4.49 in the 40-yard dash.
With Dugger’s impressive combine performance, the 6-foot-1, 217-pounder no doubt improved his stock in the April 23-25 NFL Draft — just as he did in late January when he turned heads at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Dugger is on the cusp of becoming the first L-R player to be drafted since 2000 when defensive end John Milem was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round. Dugger will enter the draft after capping his L-R career with a productive senior season. Despite being limited to seven games due to a hand injury, he won the Cliff Harris Award as the small college defensive player of the year.
Dugger also was named second-team All-American and first-team All-South Atlantic Conference as both a defensive back and punt return specialist, recording 31 tackles and two tackles and averaging 14.6 yards with two touchdowns on 12 punt returns.
In a feature story about Dugger, NFL.com’s Chase Goodbread wrote that “on a football field of Division II competition, he stood out like a Pop Warner ringer with a forged birth certificate.”
In a draft profile, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote that Dugger possesses a “rare combination of size, speed and explosiveness” and “looked like a man among boys in tape” at the Division II level, adding that “at times, he seems bored with his level of competition.”
“The competitor in me definitely wanted more at times,” Dugger told reporters last Friday at the combine, “but I wouldn’t describe it as boredom. It was, ‘How am I going to use this situation to where I can’t look at everything I do and say I’m so great?’ I’d really dive into the details of what I’m doing and see if I’m doing what I’m supposed to do or is it me getting away with it because of the competition.”
Dugger wasn’t a full-time starter until his senior year at Whitewater High School in Fayetteville, Georgia, and drew little interest from Division I college football programs. Yet even though his prep career didn’t go as well as he had hoped — Dugger described it as “kind of shaky” at the combine — he remained motivated.
“Honestly, it was just my love for the game more than anything,” Dugger said. “There were times when I stood on the sideline and would be (thinking), ‘What am I doing?’ But I wasn’t missing any practices. I was going hard. I was making sure I was doing everything I was supposed to do on my end.”
Given his rising stock in the NFL Draft, it’s clear that Dugger’s perseverance and determination paid off.
