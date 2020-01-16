Catawba County residents will have a chance to weigh in on plans for a new state trail in the county at a public meeting held by the State Division of Parks and Recreation today.

The meeting will concern the Wilderness Gateway Trail, a new state trail approved last year that would be located partly in Catawba County.

Residents will be able to drop in between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Government Center in Newton to see the plans, ask questions and give feedback.

The trail would start near Chimney Rock in Rutherford County before proceeding through McDowell and Burke counties and ending in Catawba County.

In addition to regular trails, the segments in Catawba County would also include a river trail on the Henry Fork, Jacob Fork and South Fork rivers.

The Parks Division has defined the general path of the park but individual segment managers will develop specific portions of the trail.

The plan will require landowners to willingly sell or donate land to the project.

Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, a nonprofit based in Morganton, has said they will contribute at least 188 acres of land for the trail.

More information is available by going to trails.nc.gov and typing Wilderness Gateway State Trail into the search bar.

The webpage for the trail also allows residents to email feedback to the Parks Division.

