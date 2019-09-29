Perrysheldon

Shown, from left, are Barbara Perry-Sheldon and Deb Wakefield.

NEWTON — The Gamma Phi Chapter of NC DKG met Sept. 5 at Catawba Country Club. . Barbara Perry-Sheldon, executive secretary of NC DKG, provided the program, which focused on DKG’s publications.

Perry-Sheldon’s emphasis was on International Journal of Professional Educators and Collegial Exchange, as well as how members could submit their work to the journal for publication.

During the meeting, the Gamma Phi Chapter collected a donation for Schools for Africa. Schools for Africa became the society’s first official international project in 2010. Its goals are to: foster community participation in school management; build and improve classroom buildings and equipment; create safe and protective environments where children can learn and play; provide access to clean water and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls in schools; train teachers to provide children with quality education and basic life skills; educate children about proper hygiene; and insure a stimulating start in life for children below age five.

Also during the meeting, Deb Wakefield, president, congratulated the following members for being recognized as Notable Women of NC DKG: Alfreida Bowman, Tina Carpenter, Janet Hassing, Kathy Isenhour, Amy Krum, Kathleen Mitchell, Barbara Piekarski, and Angela Vandett.

