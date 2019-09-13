Through three weeks, only two teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties remain undefeated. Bandys is 3-0 for the second season in a row after defeating St. Stephens, Fred T. Foard and South Caldwell over the first three weeks, while Newton-Conover is 2-0 for the fifth time in the past six years following a Week 1 win over Bunker Hill, a Week 2 bye and a Week 3 victory over Hickory.
Maiden, Alexander Central, Hibriten and South Caldwell are all 2-1, while St. Stephens is 1-1 and coming off a bye last week. Hickory, Fred T. Foard, Bunker Hill and West Caldwell all carry 0-3 records into Week 4.
Here’s a look at the contests slated for tonight (all games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
Bandys (3-0) vs. Bunker Hill (0-3), Garry Butler Memorial Stadium in Catawba
The Trojans faced their toughest test of the young season a week ago in Hudson, earning a 34-24 win over South Caldwell. This week, Bandys looks for its 11th straight home victory dating back to 2017.
On the other side, the Bears are in search of their first win since beating East Burke 26-21 last October. Bunker Hill has dropped five consecutive games since then, losing by an average of 25.6 points per game.
Junior running back Isaiah Gilchrist leads Bandys’ vaunted rushing attack with 311 yards on 53 carries, but he’s still looking for his first touchdown. The Trojans have 14 TDs through three games — all on the ground — and have surpassed the 300-yard rushing mark in each of the past 17 games. Meanwhile, Bunker Hill’s leading rusher is sophomore Kaden Robinson, who has 37 carries for 89 yards.
Maiden (2-1) vs. St. Stephens (1-1), Thomas E. Brown Stadium in Maiden
In another game pitting Catawba County squads against one another, the Blue Devils host the Indians. Maiden has lost three of its last four home games by a total of 16 points, but has won every meeting with St. Stephens since 2010 — although the Blue Devils had to later forfeit a 36-10 win in 2011 due to unknowingly using an ineligible player.
Last year’s contest in Hickory was the closest in several years, as Maiden won 21-13 after scoring all of its points in the first half. Indians quarterback Connor Williams, now a junior, threw four interceptions but scored one of St. Stephens’ TDs on a 1-yard keeper in the fourth quarter. Additionally, wide receiver Zach Lee caught six passes for 80 yards and is back for his senior season this fall.
Lee already has 10 catches for 189 yards and two scores in 2019, while junior running back Zak McLauchlin has 40 carries for 193 yards and two TDs to go with 27 carries for 114 yards from senior fullback Matthew Hancock. For Maiden, sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes is off to a flying start, completing 32 of 48 (66.7 percent) passes for 660 yards and seven TDs while carrying 11 times for 75 yards and three scores.
Newton-Conover (2-0) at Hendersonville (2-1), Dietz Field in Hendersonville
As expected, senior running back Allen Wilfong has been a standout for the Red Devils, carrying 45 times for 251 yards and three TDs. However, junior Allan Shade has been a nice complement to Wilfong, rushing 14 times for 110 yards and two scores.
Junior quarterback Justice Craig has completed 18 of 30 (60 percent) passes for 295 yards and two TDs for Newton-Conover, hooking up with junior wide receiver Keagen Covington on eight occasions for 108 yards and a score. Furthermore, junior Brandon Johnson already has two defensive TDs and a receiving TD to go with the Red Devils’ only interception, four passes defensed and 11 total tackles (7 solo) from the cornerback position. He is also averaging 32.5 yards per kickoff return and 15 yards per punt return.
Hendersonville has displayed a balanced offense thus far, passing the ball 91 times and running it on 103 occasions. Senior quarterback Woodson Hunter has completed 53 of 88 (60.2 percent) passes for 640 yards and five TDs, while junior Jayleon Gaines is the Bearcats’ leading rusher (33 carries for 181 yards and 2 TDs) and senior Caleb Green is their leading receiver (7 catches for 143 yards and 1 TD) and one of four Hendersonville players with over 100 receiving yards.
Hickory (0-3) at Hunter Huss (1-1), Huskies Stadium in Gastonia
The Red Tornadoes haven’t lost their first four games since starting 0-6 in 2016, but they are in danger of doing so when they face the same Huskies squad that sent them to 0-4 three seasons ago. Senior running back Cody Young has enjoyed a strong start to the 2019 campaign, carrying 62 times for 396 yards — an average of 6.4 yards per carry — and three scores.
Following a bye in Week 1, Hunter Huss has relied heavily on junior Kendall Corry (28 carries for 110 yards) and senior Jalen Ledet (15 carries for 99 yards) over the past two weeks. Senior quarterback Zo Wallace returned last week following an ankle injury suffered during a scrimmage, but the Huskies lost 35-0 to Zebulon B. Vance. Not only that, but their only score in a 7-3 victory over Rocky River in the opener came on junior linebacker Darius Williams’ 58-yard interception return for a TD.
This marks the fifth straight season that Hickory and Hunter Huss have faced off, with the Huskies winning three of the previous four matchups. The Red Tornadoes’ lone win came in a 28-27 road victory on Sept. 8, 2017.
Fred T. Foard (0-3) vs. West Lincoln (2-0), Tiger Stadium in Newton
After a heartbreaking loss to Draughn in their Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opener last Friday, the Tigers step out of league play this week in search of their first win of Ryan Gettys’ second stint as head coach. Foard led 17-7 after the first quarter and 45-28 at halftime a week ago before giving up 27 unanswered points in the second half and ultimately losing to a team it had beaten the previous two seasons.
Foard senior running back Corey Siemer had a monster game against the Wildcats, finishing with 315 rushing yards and five TDs after totaling 212 yards and two scores over the first two weeks. The Tigers have struggled on defense, though, surrendering 43.3 points per game and being outscored by an average of 15.7 points per contest.
West Lincoln has been solid on both sides of the ball, albeit against a pair of 1-2 teams in Draughn and Cherryville. The Rebels won 52-13 over the Wildcats and 69-6 over the Ironmen, doing most of their damage thanks to a balanced rushing attack. Senior Cannon Bridges (18 carries for 325 yards and 6 TDs) is West Lincoln’s top ball carrier, but three others have crossed the century mark as well.
Hibriten (2-1) vs. South Caldwell (2-1), Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium in Lenoir
The Panthers have outscored the Spartans by a combined score of 165-12 over the last three seasons, but appear more vulnerable than they have in several seasons after suffering their first home defeat since 2016 in a 28-19 loss to Alexander Central in Week 1. While Hibriten has responded with back-to-back road victories over Hickory and Ashe County, South Caldwell will likely be the Panthers’ toughest test since the opener.
South Caldwell earned a one-point road win over Maiden two weeks ago before losing to undefeated Bandys last Friday. However, after starting 2-0 for the first time since beginning the 2015 season with seven straight victories, the Spartans are hoping to collect their first win over Hibriten since that same year.
The Panthers trailed winless Ashe County 18-12 last week before outscoring the Huskies 24-0 in the fourth quarter of an 18-point victory, while the Spartans briefly led Bandys 8-7 in the first quarter before allowing 21 unanswered points in a 10-point loss.
Alexander Central (2-1) vs. South Iredell (1-2), Cougar Stadium in Taylorsville
Alexander Central lost for the first time in 2019 last week against Statesville, falling by a 49-35 final in a shootout. The Cougars actually led 35-21 late in the third quarter before surrendering the game’s final 28 points.
Alexander Central has another chance to pick up its first home win of the season when it hosts the Vikings tonight. South Iredell sandwiched a 25-0 win in Week 2 between losses to Cuthbertson (34-20) and Lake Norman (49-21), and the Vikings have been led thus far by senior running back Alterek Adams’ 42 carries for 315 yards and three TDs. Additionally, senior Cullen Smith and juniors Bryce Klinger and Matt Sherrill have all seen time at quarterback for South Iredell.
Senior running back Steven Montgomery has been the Cougars’ workhorse, totaling 509 yards and three TDs on 59 carries while surpassing the 100-yard mark in all three contests. Junior quarterback Lance Justice has added 30 carries for 157 yards and four TDs while passing for 98 yards and another score.
West Caldwell (0-3) vs. Ashe County (0-3), Thuss Stadium in Lenoir
Something has to give when a pair of winless squads battle tonight. Following a 10-win season in 2018, the Huskies have lost by an average of 29 points this year against Avery County (53-33), Watauga (56-7) and Hibriten (36-18). On the other side, the Warriors have extended their losing streak to 17 games while suffering losses to South Caldwell (60-7), North Wilkes (52-14) and North Lincoln (51-7).
West Caldwell has just 374 yards of total offense through three games. Ten different players have carried the ball for the Warriors, gaining 278 yards and two TDs on 91 attempts, while West Caldwell passers have as many completions as interceptions (5).
As for Ashe County, junior quarterback Dawson Cox already has 810 passing yards and six TDs. He has hooked up with eight different receivers, with the junior trio of Austin Poe (17 catches for 295 yards and 2 TDs), JJ Mannan (11 catches for 196 yards and 3 TDs) and Keenan Witherspoon (6 catches for 105 yards and 1 TD) all surpassing the century mark. As a team, the Huskies have just 90 yards and two TDs on 40 carries.
