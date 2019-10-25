The end of the 2019 high school football season continues to draw near as area teams prepare for the stretch run. There’s still plenty to determine in terms of conference championships and playoff seeding, with big games in each of the three local conferences on tap for Week 10.
Here’s a look at what’s scheduled to take place in the South Fork 2A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A Conferences tonight (kickoff for all games is set for 7:30 p.m.):
South Fork 2A Conference
The biggest game of the week in the South Fork 2A emanates from Newton tonight as Newton-Conover (6-2 overall, 4-0 in conference) does battle with North Lincoln (7-1, 4-0) for first place in the conference. Adding an extra wrinkle to this contest is the fact that former Red Devil head coach Nick Bazzle is currently in his second season at the helm of the Knights, who defeated Newton-Conover 47-19 in Lincolnton last fall. The Red Devils have won four straight, while North Lincoln is on a seven-game winning streak since losing at Parkwood 29-22 in overtime in Week 1. Newton-Conover junior quarterback Justice Craig has accounted for over 1,500 total yards and 12 touchdowns, while senior running back Allen Wilfong has 138 carries for 758 yards and 12 TDs and junior wide receivers Keagen Covington and Brandon Johnson have combined to make 50 catches for 827 yards and seven scores. On the other side, North Lincoln prefers to keep the ball on the ground as over 80 percent of its yardage (2,380 of 2,946 yards) has come in the run game led by sophomore Ty Williams’ 80 carries for 590 yards and eight TDs.
Two of the other top teams in the South Fork 2A will also face off as Maiden (5-3, 2-2) hosts East Lincoln (7-1, 3-1) with a chance to move up in the standings. Following a 42-0 road loss to North Lincoln last week, the Blue Devils have to be licking their chops heading into tonight’s game. Maiden also lost 28-27 at West Lincoln three weeks ago, so the Blue Devils are hoping the third time is the charm against Lincoln County. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes continues to look wise beyond his years for Maiden as he has 1,661 passing yards and 21 TDs against just three interceptions to go with 94 yards and four scores on the ground, but the Mustangs also have a talented dual-threat quarterback in senior Justin Barnett (949 passing yards, 443 rushing yards, 17 total TDs).
Things don’t get any easier for struggling Bandys (4-4, 1-3) in Week 10, as the Trojans entertain West Lincoln (6-2, 2-2) tonight in Catawba. The Trojans have lost four of five after starting 3-0, with their latest loss coming by a 23-0 final last Friday at East Lincoln. Bandys actually outgained the Mustangs 434-387, but was unable to put any points on the board despite getting two carries for 172 yards from freshman running back Chris Culliver and 10 carries for 85 yards from senior running back Hunter Jones. As for the Rebels, their only two losses have come vs. North Lincoln (24-14 on Sept. 27) and at newton-Conover (37-34 on Oct. 11), but they are otherwise outscoring opponents 313-81. Senior running back Canon Bridges has 155 carries for 1,266 yards and 20 TDs, while junior quarterback Mason Huitt has accounted for 839 total yards of offense to go with three passing TDs and six scores on the ground.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill (4-4, 3-1 in conference) has won three consecutive games for the first time in six years, but have a tough matchup tonight when West Iredell (5-3, 3-1) pays a visit to Claremont. Like the Bears, the Warriors are also on a three-game winning streak, albeit against three of the bottom four teams in the conference (East Burke, West Caldwell and Patton). Bunker Hill players have won the Hickory Daily Record’s Farm Bureau high school county player of the week award in back-to-back weeks, with sophomore quarterback Carson Elder most recently taking the honors after completing 15 of 27 passes for 246 yards and four TDs in last Friday’s 37-14 road win over East Burke. Now the Bears will try to stop West Iredell’s vaunted air attack, which is led by senior quarterback Eli Kitchens’ 962 passing yards and 14 passing TDs.
A rare regular-season loss in the season opener seems to have angered Hibriten (7-1, 4-0), which has won its past seven games by a combined total of 309-51 entering tonight’s home game. The Panthers have won 41 of their last 42 regular-season contests dating back to the 2015 finale, and they have outscored tonight’s opponent, East Burke (2-6, 1-3), 181-21 over their past three meetings. Junior quarterback Daren Perry is the Panthers’ leading passer (573 yards, 7 TDs) and rusher (555 yards, 10 TDs), while junior wide receiver Marcus Jones is Hibriten’s top pass catcher with 13 receptions for 277 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, senior running back Josh Moore has over 1,000 yards to go with 20 TDs for the Cavaliers.
Two of the league’s four one-win teams match up tonight in Morganton as West Caldwell (1-7, 1-3) travels to Patton (2-6, 1-3). The Warriors ended their 21-game losing streak dating back to 2017 with a 14-13 home victory over Fred T. Foard last week, but they have never defeated the Panthers in three all-time meetings. Patton won 34-27 in their most recent meeting, which came nine years ago in Morganton, and the Panthers will also be riding high for homecoming. Sophomore Mark Lopez has 305 passing yards and a TD for West Caldwell, while junior Faizon Dickson has 254 rushing yards and two scores and senior Devonte Davenport has seven catches for 121 yards. However, the Warriors have turned the ball over 26 times this fall (10 interceptions, 16 lost fumbles), something they can’t afford to do against a Patton offense that features seniors Bryson Ratliff, Jackson Vance and Weston Fleming at fullback, tailback and quarterback, respectively.
Northwestern 3A/4A ConferenceHickory (2-6, 2-1 in conference) defeated South Caldwell (4-4, 1-2) 55-54 a season ago in one of the area’s best games of 2018. It will be difficult to top what happened in Hickory last year, but it should be a good one when Catawba County and Caldwell County collide again tonight in Hudson. The Spartans struggled with turnovers again last Friday, throwing two interceptions and losing a pair of fumbles in a 52-34 defeat at Freedom, whereas the Red Tornadoes had a bye last week after suffering a 56-28 loss at Watauga two weeks ago. Despite a difficult and injury-filled journey through nonconference play, Hickory is one of only three teams with a winning record in Northwestern 3A/4A play, while South Caldwell is searching for its first home conference win of the campaign.
Alexander Central (5-3, 1-2) and St. Stephens (4-4, 1-2) are looking to improve their conference standing tonight in Taylorsville after getting off to rough starts in league play. Both have already had to deal with the conference’s top two teams Watauga and Freedom, but this is a huge game that packs a lot of importance in terms of potential playoff positioning. The Cougars have multiple ball carriers who can hurt opposing defenses including senior running back Steven Montgomery (123 carries for 1,107 yards and 13 TDs) and junior quarterback Lance Justice (345 rushing yards, 387 passing yards, 14 total TDs), while the Indians are led by junior quarterback Connor Williams (919 passing yards, 13 total TDs), junior running back Zak McLauchlin (137 carries for 827 yards and 8 TDs) and senior wide receiver Zach Lee (54 catches for 696 yards and 7 TDs).
AREA FOOTBALL STANDINGS
South Fork 2A
Team; Conference W-L; Overall W-L
North Lincoln; 4-0; 7-1
Newton-Conover; 4-0, 6-2
East Lincoln; 3-1; 7-1
West Lincoln; 2-2; 6-2
Maiden; 2-2; 5-3
Bandys; 1-3; 4-4
Lincolnton; 0-4; 2-6
Lake Norman Charter; 0-4; 1-7
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Team; Conference W-L; Overall W-L
Hibriten; 4-0; 7-1
West Iredell; 3-1; 5-3
Bunker Hill; 3-1; 4-4
Draughn; 3-2; 5-4
Patton; 1-3; 2-6
East Burke; 1-3; 2-6
West Caldwell; 1-3; 1-7
Foard; 1-4; 1-8
Northwestern 3A/4A
Team; Conference W-L; Overall W-L
Watauga; 4-0; 8-1
Freedom; 3-1; 6-3
Hickory; 2-1; 2-6
Alexander Central; 1-2; 5-3
South Caldwell; 1-2; 4-4
St. Stephens; 1-2; 4-4
McDowell; 0-4; 1-7
REMAINING AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Tonight
(South Fork 2A)
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover
East Lincoln at Maiden
West Lincoln at Bandys
Lake Norman Charter at Lincolnton
(Northwestern Foothills 2A)
East Burke at Hibriten
West Iredell at Bunker Hill
West Caldwell at Patton
(Northwestern 3A/4A)
St. Stephens at Alexander Central
Hickory at South Caldwell
McDowell at Watauga
Nov. 1
(South Fork 2A)
Newton-Conover at Maiden
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
(Northwestern Foothills 2A)
Bunker Hill at Patton
Foard at East Burke
Draughn at West Caldwell
Hibriten at West Iredell
(Northwestern 3A/4A)
Watauga at Freedom
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
Alexander Central at Hickory
Nov. 8
(South Fork 2A)
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover
North Lincoln at Bandys
Maiden at Lincolnton
(Northwestern Foothills 2A)
West Iredell at Foard
Patton at Hibriten
East Burke at Draughn
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
(Northwestern 3A/4A)
Freedom at McDowell
Hickory at St. Stephens
Alexander Central at South Caldwell
