Playoff spots are still up for grabs in the three area conferences as Week 11 of the 2019 high school football season takes place tonight. The South Fork 2A, Northwestern 3A/4A and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conferences all have important games on the docket.
Here’s a glance at the local contests slated for tonight (kickoff for all games is set for 7:30 p.m.):
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden (6-3 overall, 3-2 in conference) and Newton-Conover (6-3, 4-1) are coming off very different results a week ago, but both teams will have to refocus tonight in Maiden as they prepare for the latest installment of their intra-county rivalry. The Blue Devils are coming off a wild 28-26 home win over East Lincoln in a game where they recovered an onside kick with around 30 seconds remaining and moved the ball into position for a 25-yard field goal from junior Adrian Campos as time expired. Sophomore Ivan Chavez executed the onside kick and senior Dylan Abernethy recovered it to set up the last-minute drive. In addition to his late-game heroics, Abernethy also had five catches for 45 yards, five carries for 40 yards and a 6-yard touchdown pass. On the other hand, the Red Devils ran nearly twice as many plays as North Lincoln (67 to 36) last Friday, but fell victim to the Knights’ big-play offense in a 43-7 home loss as four of their six TDs covered more than 30 yards. Nevertheless, junior running back Allan Shade had 14 carries for 87 yards and Newton-Conover’s lone score while junior wide receiver Keagen Covington caught five passes for 55 yards from junior quarterback Justice Craig, who completed 15 of 30 passes for 118 yards but threw multiple interceptions for the first time since Week 4. The past three matchups between Maiden and Newton-Conover have seen the Blue Devils win by five points or less, and Maiden has won four straight meetings overall.
Bandys (4-5, 1-4) has had a difficult time as of late, losing five of its last six after getting off to a 3-0 start. A home game against Lake Norman Charter (1-8, 0-5) could be just what the doctor ordered for the Trojans, as the Knights have lost five straight and are 0-19 all-time in South Fork 2A play. Bandys’ high-powered rushing attack hasn’t found the end zone as often lately, but still features five rushers with at least 300 yards in 2019. Junior Isaiah Gilchrist leads the way with 135 carries for 630 yards and three TDs, while senior Hunter Jones has 427 yards and three scores on 56 carries and freshman Chris Culliver has 394 yards and two TDs on 28 carries. Conversely, the Knights do most of their damage through the air. Take last week’s 40-37 road loss to Lincolnton, for example: Lake Norman Charter had 252 passing yards and just 28 rushing yards, with junior quarterback Jeff Womack completing 21 of 27 passes for 252 yards and three TDs while also pacing the Knights on the ground with six carries for 21 yards.
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
After a winless journey through nonconference play, Hickory (3-6, 3-1 in conference) has won three of its four league contests. The Red Tornadoes’ only conference loss came at the hands of a Watauga squad that is ranked 11th in the state at the 3A level and has outscored opponents 525-189 this fall. Following a rash of injuries, particularly at the quarterback position, senior Zay Huitt started under center for the Red Tornadoes in last Friday’s 40-30 road victory over South Caldwell, marking the sixth different player to start at quarterback for Hickory in 2019. A defensive back to begin the season, Huitt completed 6 of 11 passes for 76 yards and two TDs. Senior running back Cody Young was also vital to Hickory’s success, carrying 26 times for 148 yards and three scores. However, Hickory hosts Alexander Central (6-3, 2-2) tonight and will have to slow down the Cougars’ senior running back duo of Steven Montgomery (134 carries for 1,203 yards and 13 TDs) and AJ Miller (55 carries for 444 yards and 6 TDs). Junior quarterback Lance Justice is also a threat both through the air (438 passing yards and 9 TDs) and on the ground (71 carries for 494 yards and 7 TDs), and with a win he and his Alexander Central teammates would move into a tie for second place in the conference with Hickory and Freedom if the Patriots upset Watauga at home.
Tonight’s contest between St. Stephens (4-5, 1-3) and South Caldwell (4-5, 1-3) in Hickory is a big one for both squads as the winner will take over fifth place in the conference all by itself. The Indians and Spartans are each coming off hard-fought losses last Friday, with St. Stephens losing 30-16 at Alexander Central and South Caldwell dropping a 40-30 decision vs. Hickory. The Indians led 16-14 before the Cougars rallied in the fourth quarter, with junior quarterback Connor Williams completing 15 of 27 passes for 229 yards and two scores. Senior wide receiver Zach Lee caught six passes for 81 yards and junior running back Zak McLauchlin added five receptions for 81 yards and a TD to go with 20 carries for 75 yards, while senior fullback Matthew Hancock chipped in two catches for 40 yards and a TD and 12 carries for 34 yards. As for the Spartans, they were paced by junior quarterback Avery Raynor’s 24 carries for 134 yards and three TDs to go with his seven completions for 82 yards, although he was also intercepted twice. Junior running back Isaiah Kirby added 21 carries for 99 yards and four receptions for 31 yards, with senior wide receiver Austin Raynor totaling 44 yards on three catches.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill (5-4, 4-1 in conference) held on for a 17-13 home victory over West Iredell last week, extending its longest winning streak in six years to four games. Three of those wins have come by four points or less, with the Bears also owning a three-point road triumph over Bandys in nonconference action. Sophomore quarterback Carson Elder completed 16 of 19 passes for 189 yards and threw no interceptions for the fifth time this fall while also notching a rushing TD against the Warriors. His favorite target was junior wide receiver Jay Abrams (5 catches for 98 yards), but sophomores Kaden Robinson (11 carries for 51 yards) and Chadz Stevenson (23 carries for 38 yards and 1 TD, 3 catches for 32 yards) and senior Desmond Anderson (4 catches for 52 yards, interception and 3 tackles on defense) were among the other standouts for Bunker Hill. On the other side, host Patton (3-6, 2-3) held West Caldwell scoreless after the half in a 27-15 win last Friday in Morganton, which is where the game will be played again this week. Two of the Panthers’ three victories have come at home, but those were against two of the three teams below them in the conference standings — East Burke and the aforementioned West Caldwell — while the Bears are currently in sole possession of the league’s second spot.
The last team in the conference to receive a bye, Fred T. Foard (1-8, 1-4) returns to action tonight as it prepares to finish up what has been a tough campaign. The Tigers’ lone win this fall came in a 26-14 road victory over Patton on Sept. 27, and they are hoping another trip to Burke County to do battle with East Burke (2-7, 1-4) will equal more success. Foard has lost three consecutive contests since beating the Panthers, but two of those defeats — 16-14 vs. Bunker Hill and 14-13 at West Caldwell— were by a combined three points. In all, the Tigers have lost four games by five points or less, but things could turn around against the Cavaliers, who have lost their last four and are 0-3 at home since a 41-6 win over Highland Tech in the season opener. East Burke’s losses during its losing streak have been much more decisive, as the four defeats have come by an average of 27 points.
Speaking of East Burke, it was the last team Hibriten (8-1, 5-0) knocked off during its current eight-game winning streak. The Panthers have only allowed 93 points in nine games while scoring an average of 41.8 points per contest, and they are 5-0 entering tonight’s road game at West Iredell (5-4, 3-2). Junior quarterback Daren Perry has 1,262 yards of total offense for Hibriten thus far, including 648 passing yards and 614 rushing yards as well as 20 total TDs (11 rushing, 9 passing). Junior fullback Noah Isbell (47 carries for 419 yards and 10 TDs) is another major threat for the Panthers, as is junior wide receiver Marcus Jones (15 catches for 349 yards and 5 TDs). And while West Iredell is certainly no easy out, it was held scoreless through three quarters last week at Bunker Hill, which could be a problem against a Hibriten squad that scored all of its points over the first three periods against East Burke.
Draughn (5-4, 3-2) has had tough luck since putting together a school-record five-game winning streak earlier this season. Following a 28-27 loss at Bunker Hill three weeks ago, the Wildcats lost to Hibriten by a 56-0 final on Oct. 18 before enjoying a bye last week. But Draughn still has an opportunity to post the second-most regular-season wins in program history if it can win at least one of its final two games, as the Wildcats won nine games in 2011 but have never won more than five in any other year. Meanwhile, West Caldwell (1-8, 1-4) finally ended a 21-game losing streak dating back to 2017 with a one-point win over Foard two weeks ago, but the Warriors haven’t defeated a Burke County squad since a 44-42 home victory over Freedom on Oct. 20, 2017 — West Caldwell’s final win before the 21-game losing streak.
AREA FOOTBALL STANDINGS
South Fork 2A
Team; Conference W-L; Overall W-L
North Lincoln; 5-0; 8-1
Newton-Conover; 4-1, 6-3
East Lincoln; 3-2; 7-2
West Lincoln; 3-2; 7-2
Maiden; 3-2; 6-3
Bandys; 1-4; 4-5
Lincolnton; 1-4; 3-6
Lake Norman Charter; 0-5; 1-8
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Team; Conference W-L; Overall W-L
Hibriten; 5-0; 8-1
Bunker Hill; 4-1; 5-4
Draughn; 3-2; 5-4
West Iredell; 3-2; 5-4
Patton; 2-3; 3-6
East Burke; 1-4; 2-7
West Caldwell; 1-4; 1-8
Foard; 1-4; 1-8
Northwestern 3A/4A
Team; Conference W-L; Overall W-L
Watauga; 5-0; 9-1
Freedom; 3-1; 6-3
Hickory; 3-1; 3-6
Alexander Central; 2-2; 6-3
South Caldwell; 1-3; 4-5
St. Stephens; 1-3; 4-5
McDowell; 0-5; 1-8
REMAINING AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Tonight
(South Fork 2A)
Newton-Conover at Maiden
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys
West Lincoln at East Lincoln
Lincolnton at North Lincoln
(Northwestern Foothills 2A)
Bunker Hill at Patton
Foard at East Burke
Draughn at West Caldwell
Hibriten at West Iredell
(Northwestern 3A/4A)
Watauga at Freedom
South Caldwell at St. Stephens
Alexander Central at Hickory
Nov. 8
(South Fork 2A)
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover
North Lincoln at Bandys
Maiden at Lincolnton
(Northwestern Foothills 2A)
West Iredell at Foard
Patton at Hibriten
East Burke at Draughn
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
(Northwestern 3A/4A)
Freedom at McDowell
Hickory at St. Stephens
Alexander Central at South Caldwell
