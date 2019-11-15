Win or go home.
It’s that time of year for high school football, with the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoffs kicking off tonight. Fifteen teams from area conferences qualified across five classifications, including eight squads in the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties.
Here’s a glance at tonight’s opening-round matchups (kickoff for all games is set for 7:30 p.m.):
2A WEST
No. 7 Newton-Conover (7-4) vs. No. 10 Thomasville (8-3)
The Red Devils appear to be battle-tested after tying county rival Maiden for second place in the difficult South Fork 2A Conference. Newton-Conover played four of the top 2A teams in the state over the past five weeks, defeating No. 27 West Lincoln 37-34 and No. 28 East Lincoln 42-21 while losing to No. 23 Maiden 29-28 in double overtime and falling to No. 3 North Lincoln 43-7. Ranked 20th themselves, the Red Devils also hosted second-ranked Burns earlier this season.
Junior quarterback Landon Johnson is a dual threat for Thomasville, as he leads the team in both passing yards (813) and rushing yards (897) while accounting for 21 total TDs. However, Newton-Conover also has a dual-threat signal caller in junior Justice Craig (1,768 passing yards, 144 rushing yards, 17 total TDs) to go with senior running back Allen Wilfong (192 carries for 973 yards and 15 TDs), junior wide receiver Keagen Covington (36 catches for 535 yards and 3 TDs) and a plethora of other playmakers.
No. 16 Bandys (5-6) at No. 1 Mountain Heritage (9-1)
A double-digit seed for the second time in three years — Bandys lost to Hibriten as a No. 15 seed in 2017 — the Trojans have their work cut out for them against a Mountain Heritage program that is a combined 55-9 since 2015. The Cougars’ offense is led by a myriad of seniors including quarterback Callin Randolph (724 passing yards, 35 rushing yards, 13 total touchdowns) and running back Cole Shehan (634 rushing yards, 289 receiving yards, 11 total TDs).
On the other side, Bandys is paced by a ground game that has rushed for over 200 yards in every contest this season. In all, the Trojans have 537 carries for 3,501 yards and 34 TDs, with junior Isaiah Gilchrist (135 carries for 630 yards and 3 TDs), senior Hunter Jones (65 carries for 518 yards and 4 TDs) and junior Jackson Spicer (101 carries for 515 yards and 5 TDs) representing their top three rushers.
Other area games: No. 11 Draughn (7-4) at No. 6 Chase (9-2).
2AA WEST
No. 3 Hibriten (10-1) vs. No. 14 Wilkes Central (6-5)
After losing their first regular-season game since 2015 in the season opener against Alexander Central, the Panthers have reeled off 10 consecutive wins by a combined total of 446-65. Their four home victories during the winning streak have been by 27, 53, 34 and 52 points, respectively, with junior quarterback Daren Perry doing much of the damage with 783 passing yards, 693 rushing yards and 21 total TDs. Junior fullback Zion Norwood (78 carries for 559 yards and 6 TDs) and junior wide receiver Marcus Jones (19 catches for 446 yards and 8 TDs) are others to watch for Hibriten.
Wilkes Central hasn’t won more than two straight games all season, while its only two-game losing streak came in home losses to Elkin (Oct. 11) and Ashe County (Oct. 18). The Eagles lost their season finale 39-33 at county rival East Wilkes, but preceded that with one-score wins over Alleghany and Starmount. They last played Hibriten on Aug. 29, 2014, losing 58-20.
No. 8 Maiden (8-3) vs. No. 9 North Surry (7-4)
Like Newton-Conover, the Blue Devils have had plenty of tough matchups while playing in the South Fork 2A Conference. This week they host the Western Piedmont 2A Conference’s second-place team, North Surry, which enters the playoffs on a three-game winning streak. The Greyhounds are led by senior quarterback Chase Swartz (3,472 passing yards, 503 rushing yards, 39 total TDs), sophomore running back Anthony Brown (115 carries for 607 yards and 4 TDs), senior wide receiver Nick Badgett (60 catches for 1,064 yards and 9 TDs) and junior wide receiver Carson Hawks (47 catches for 1,064 yards and 9 TDs).
Maiden has no shortage of playmakers either, beginning with sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes (2,110 passing yards, 118 rushing yards, 31 total TDs). Junior running back Amarion Craig is the Blue Devils’ leading rusher with 176 carries for 977 yards and 11 scores, while senior wide receiver Dylan Abernethy (61 catches for 1,031 yards and 15 TDs) is their top receiver. Like North Surry, Maiden enters the playoffs having won three straight.
No. 10 Bunker Hill (6-5) at No. 7 Pisgah (8-2)
After finishing 8-5 in 2013, the Bears proceeded to go 6-49 over the next five seasons before posting a 6-5 record this fall. Bunker Hill played several close contests this season, with six of their games — including two losses — coming by eight points or less. Despite starting 0-3, the Bears finished with a winning record for the first time in six years thanks to a youthful contingent that includes sophomore quarterback Carson Elder (1,755 passing yards, 22 total TDs), sophomore running back Kaden Robinson (124 carries for 601 yards and 3 TDs), junior wide receiver Jay Abrams (46 catches for 473 yards and 5 TDs) and sophomore wide receiver Chadz Stevenson (35 catches for 345 yards and 2 TDs).
Pisgah has won its past four games and eight of its last nine, its only loss during that stretch coming in a 19-13 overtime defeat at the hands of 21st-ranked Smoky Mountain on Oct. 11. Ranked 13th in the state at the 2A classification, Pisgah has outscored opponents 240-107 this fall.
Other area games: No. 16 West Iredell (6-5) at No. 1 Shelby (9-1); No. 2 North Lincoln (10-1) vs. No. 15 R-S Central (5-6); No. 12 West Lincoln (8-3) at No. 5 Ashe County (7-4); No. 11 East Lincoln (8-3) at No. 6 Burns (9-2).
3A WEST
No. 14 Hickory (4-7) at No. 3 A.C. Reynolds (9-2)
The Red Tornadoes really turned things around in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play after completing their nonconference schedule with no wins. Despite suffering numerous injuries, particularly at the quarterback position, Hickory won four of its final six games including a 37-34 road win over crosstown foe St. Stephens last week to help the Red Tornadoes qualify for the playoffs. Senior running back Cody Young had another strong year for Hickory, capping the regular season with 271 yards and three TDs on 32 carries against the Indians.
A perennial powerhouse, the Rockets have won at least 11 games in each of the past four seasons and are three-time state champions at the 4A level (1999, 2002 and 2009). After losing to East Forsyth and Shelby over the first two weeks, A.C. Reynolds has outscored opponents 446-43 during its current nine-game winning streak behind an offense led by the senior trio of quarterback Eli Carr (2,633 passing yards, 37 total TDs), running back Markeese Jackson (117 carries for 643 yards and 8 TDs) and wide receiver Jhari Patterson (55 catches for 1,079 yards and 15 TDs).
Other area games: No. 8 Freedom (7-4) vs. No. 9 West Rowan (7-4).
3AA WEST
No. 9 Alexander Central (8-3) at No. 8 Parkland (7-3)
The Cougars tied Freedom for second place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, but will hit the road in the opening round of the playoffs despite winning their final four games by an average of 31.8 points. Alexander Central finished 4-1 away from home this season, notching wins over Hibriten, Wilkes Central, Hickory and South Caldwell while falling 46-42 at Freedom on Oct. 11.
As for Parkland, it is 5-0 at home this fall, although three of those wins have come by six points or less. The Mustangs were also undefeated at home a season ago, finishing 6-0. They will get all they can handle from Alexander Central, though, with senior running backs Steven Montgomery (167 carries for 1,647 yards and 19 TDs) and AJ Miller (561 rushing yards, 235 receiving yards, 11 total TDs) and junior quarterback Lance Justice (572 passing yards, 632 rushing yards, 19 total TDs) pacing the Cougars’ offensive attack.
Other area games: No. 2 Watauga (10-1) vs. No. 15 Cuthbertson (5-6).
4A WEST
No. 12 South Caldwell (4-7) at No. 5 Glenn (7-4)
Despite ending the season with four straight losses, the Spartans have several players the Bobcats will have to be prepared for. Senior running back Spencer Piercy missed five games for South Caldwell during the regular season including the final three, but junior quarterback Avery Raynor is a threat both through the air (1,159 passing yards and 10 TDs) and on the ground (149 carries for 662 yards and 13 TDs). Junior running back Isaiah Kirby (610 rushing yards, 359 receiving yards, 9 total TDs) and senior wide receiver Austin Raynor (521 receiving yards, 125 rushing yards, 9 total TDs) can also get it done for the Spartans.
Glenn dropped its season finale but had won six of seven prior to the 34-7 loss to West Forsyth. Two of the Bobcats’ remaining three losses came by six points to Mount Tabor (6-0) and Parkland (20-14 in overtime), a pair of top-25 3A teams. And while Glenn was just 2-3 at home during the regular season, those losses came at the hands of three of the best teams in the state — the aforementioned Parkland and West Forsyth along with East Forsyth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.