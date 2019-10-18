The conclusion of the 2019 high school football season is rapidly approaching, as only four weeks remain in the regular season. For this week’s preview, we will look at each of the three local conferences — the South Fork 2A, the Northwestern Foothills 2A and the Northwestern 3A/4A — and how teams in each league have fared as well as what games they have left on their schedules.
Here’s a glance at what’s coming up for area teams in their Week 9 contests, which kick off at 7:30 p.m. today:
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover (5-2 overall, 3-0 in conference) is currently tied with North Lincoln for the top spot in the South Fork 2A after winning three consecutive games for the first time since a five-game winning streak in 2017. The Red Devils have defeated Lincolnton, Bandys and West Lincoln over the past three weeks, with a road game at Lake Norman Charter (1-6, 0-3) looming tonight. Lake Norman Charter has been outscored 167-6 over the past three weeks, giving Newton-Conover a prime opportunity to move to 4-0 in league play before hosting North Lincoln on Oct. 25, visiting Maiden on Nov. 1 and entertaining East Lincoln on Nov. 8. Junior quarterback Justice Craig is playing at a particularly high level for the Red Devils, as he hasn’t thrown an interception during their three-game winning streak while completing 38 of 55 (69.1 percent) of his passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns.
Newton-Conover is hoping to get some help from county rival Maiden (5-2, 2-1), which visits North Lincoln (6-1, 3-0) tonight. The Blue Devils have outscored opponents by an average of 28.2 points in their five wins, while their two losses have each come by one point — 14-13 vs. South Caldwell on Aug. 30 and 28-27 at West Lincoln on Oct. 4. Maiden rolled past Lake Norman Charter 56-0 on the road last week, getting 237 passing yards and six TD passes from sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes to go with four catches for 138 yards and three scores from senior wide receiver Dylan Abernethy and 100-yard rushing performances from the running back tandem of junior Amarion Craig (11 carries for 156 yards and 1 TD) and sophomore Isaiah Thomas (6 carries for 103 yards). On the other side, North Lincoln has won six straight and is 3-0 at home behind a rushing attack that has gobbled up 2,071 yards and 33 TDs. Five Knights have 200-plus yards on the ground, led by sophomore running back Ty Williams’ 68 carries for 510 yards and seven TDs.
Bandys (4-3, 1-2) finally got back in the win column last Friday thanks to a 35-0 road victory over Lincolnton, but the Trojans again got off to a slow start. After scoring only seven first-half points, Bandys erupted for 28 points over the final two quarters. Nevertheless, the Trojans haven’t scored any first-quarter points since a 34-24 win over South Caldwell on Sept. 6. They could get an angry group of Mustangs (6-1, 2-1) tonight in Denver after East Lincoln lost 52-7 at North Lincoln a week ago, with the senior trio of quarterback Justin Barnett (933 passing yards, 294 rushing yards, 17 total TDs), running back Cole Barber (70 carries for 627 yards and 5 TDs) and wide receiver Mikivi Phinx (14 catches for 346 yards and 5 TDs) representing the Mustangs’ top three playmakers. Meanwhile, Bandys is paced by the rushing exploits of junior running back Isaiah Gilchrist (123 carries for 577 yards and 3 TDs). Seven ball carriers have crossed the century mark for the Trojans this season.
Also set for tonight is a matchup between Lincolnton (2-5, 0-3) and West Lincoln (5-2, 1-2) on the Rebels’ home field. West Lincoln has dropped two of its past three games by a total of 10 points — 24-14 vs. North Lincoln on Sept. 27 and 37-34 at Newton-Conover last Friday — but the Rebels also have four wins by at least 39 points and a 28-27 home victory over Maiden on their résumé. Senior running back Canon Bridges has 135 carries for 1,132 yards and 18 TDs, more yards (722) and TDs (7) than the entire Wolves’ roster.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
As expected, Hibriten (6-1 overall, 3-0 in conference) is in first place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A. Since dropping their season opener to Alexander Central in Lenoir, the Panthers have reeled off six straight victories by an average of 33.7 points. That includes a 4-0 mark on the road, where Hibriten has outscored opponents 158-36. The Panthers hit the road again tonight to face Draughn (5-3, 3-1), which had a school-record five-game winning streak snapped at Bunker Hill last week. The Wildcats are much improved this season, but have been outscored 119-0 by the Panthers in their previous two meetings.
Bunker Hill (3-4, 2-1) has won back-to-back games to surpass its win total from a year ago, capturing a 16-14 road win over Fred T. Foard two weeks ago before beating Draughn 28-27 at home last Friday. On paper, the Bears have a lighter schedule remaining than some of their league foes, meaning they could very well end up with a winning record for the first time since finishing 8-5 in 2013. As for host East Burke (2-5, 1-2), it has already doubled its win total from 2018 thanks in large part to senior running back Josh Moore’s 146 carries for 986 yards and 19 TDs. Moore also has four receptions for 159 yards and a score as he has had a hand in 20 of the Cavaliers’ 24 TDs this fall.
Fred T. Foard (1-7, 1-3) notched its only win on Sept. 27 at Patton, handing the Panthers a 26-14 loss. Nevertheless, the Tigers have been competitive in several games, losing by five points or fewer on three occasions. They will look to get back on track when they visit the Warriors (0-7, 0-3), who haven’t won since a 44-42 victory over Freedom on Oct. 20, 2017. Senior running back Corey Siemer (155 carries for 1,134 yards and 14 TDs) is expected to play a major role for Foard, while junior Faizon Dickson is West Caldwell’s leading rusher (59 carries for 195 yards and 2 TDs) and receiver (3 catches for 90 yards and 1 TD), as well as one of its top options at quarterback.
Patton (2-5, 1-2) has struggled to generate points all season, averaging just 11.3 points per game before last week’s 49-21 home victory over East Burke. The senior triumvirate of quarterback Weston Fleming, fullback Bryson Ratliff and tailback Jackson Vance recorded two rushing TDs apiece against the Cavs, and they can help the Panthers win back-to-back games for the first time this season when they visit a West Iredell (4-3, 2-1) team they have beaten each of the past two years. The Warriors do much of their damage through the air behind senior quarterback Eli Kitchens (776 passing yards, 10 passing TDs), whose top receiver is senior Zack Carr (16 catches for 228 yards and 3 TDs).
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
South Caldwell (4-3, 1-1) has been hot and cold this season, never winning more than two games in a row while also never losing more than two straight. The Spartans have alternated wins and losses over the past four games, most recently defeating McDowell 50-10 on the road last week. Junior quarterback Avery Raynor completed 7 of 9 passes for 196 yards and two scores against the Titans, while senior wide receiver Austin Raynor had 11 carries for 96 yards, five receptions for 124 yards and two total TDs for a squad that was missing senior running back Spencer Piercy (72 carries for 499 yards and 7 TDs) for the second straight week due to injury. Like South Caldwell, Freedom (5-3, 2-1) has also been a hard team to figure in 2019, as the Patriots have gone 2-2 since a three-game winning streak between Weeks 2 and 4. Nevertheless, they hold a six-game winning streak against the Spartans and have won 27 of 32 meetings all-time entering tonight’s contest in Hudson.
Alexander Central (4-3, 0-2) has lost its last two contests, surrendering over 40 points to both Watauga and Freedom. However, the Cougars have a chance to get back in the saddle in tonight’s home game against last place McDowell (1-6, 0-3) tonight. Senior running back Steven Montgomery (117 carries for 1,001 yards and 10 TDs) continues to be a difference maker for Alexander Central, while the Titans have just 10 rushing TDs as a team. Junior running back Jacob Pearson is McDowell’s top rusher with 100 carries for 610 yards and six scores.
South Caldwell, Alexander Central and Hickory have already tried and failed to beat powerhouse Watauga (7-1, 3-0), with St. Stephens (4-3, 1-1) getting its shot tonight at home. The Indians are riding high after back-to-back wins over McDowell and North Iredell, but the Pioneers have been playing on another level than most of their opponents this season. Watauga has scored at least 35 points in every game while holding opponents to 20.1 points per game. Meanwhile, St. Stephens has allowed more points (180) than it has scored (151), but possesses such offensive weapons as junior quarterback Connor Williams (832 passing yards, 35 rushing yards, 12 total TDs), junior running back Zak McLauchlin (124 carries for 773 yards and 7 TDs) and senior wide receiver Zach Lee (46 catches for 632 yards and 7 TDs).
Hickory (2-6, 2-1) has a bye this week before finishing up with home games against South Caldwell and Alexander Central and a road tilt at St. Stephens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.