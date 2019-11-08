They say time flies when you’re having fun. That has certainly been the case for the 2019 high school football season, as the final week of the regular season is on tap for tonight. And while conference champions have already been decided in the three area conferences, there are still questions beyond that.
Here’s a look at the local contests scheduled for tonight (kickoff for all games is set for 7:30 p.m.):
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference
Watauga (10-1 overall, 6-0 in conference) has a bye this week after finishing with eight straight wins to capture its second consecutive league title. The Pioneers outscored opponents 573-222 during the regular season, and were ranked eighth in MaxPreps.com’s latest 3A rankings.
Three teams still have a chance to earn the conference’s No. 2 seed in the state playoffs, as Alexander Central (7-3, 3-2), Freedom (6-4, 3-2) and Hickory (3-7, 3-2) are currently in a logjam for the second spot. The Cougars visit South Caldwell, while the Patriots travel to McDowell and Hickory visits crosstown rival St. Stephens.
Speaking of the Indians (5-5, 2-3), their matchup with the Red Tornadoes could also determine which squad makes the playoffs. A win for St. Stephens would give the Indians their first winning season since finishing 7-6 in 2015, while a Hickory victory would result in the Red Tornadoes’ first winning record in conference play since going 4-3 six years ago.
South Caldwell (4-6, 1-4) enters Week 12 at sixth place in the Northwestern 3A/4A, with McDowell (1-8, 0-5) holding down the final spot in the seven-team conference.
South Fork 2A Conference
North Lincoln (9-1 overall, 6-0 in conference) has dominated league play this fall and has won nine consecutive games overall entering tonight’s regular-season finale at Bandys (5-5, 2-4). The Trojans won last week to get back to .500, but have been a far cry from the team that posted 12 wins a year ago.
Like the Northwestern 3A/4A, there is also a three-way tie for second place in the South Fork 2A heading into the final week of play. Maiden (7-3, 4-2) beat Newton-Conover (6-4, 4-2) in a double overtime thriller last week and looks to clinch the league’s No. 2 seed when it visits Lincolnton (3-7, 1-5) tonight, but a loss by the Blue Devils coupled with a Red Devils home win over East Lincoln (8-2, 4-2) would give Newton-Conover the second spot. The same would be true for the Mustangs if they beat Newton-Conover and get some help from the Wolves against Maiden.
The remaining game will feature seventh-place Lake Norman Charter (1-9, 0-6) at fifth-place West Lincoln (7-3, 3-3), with the Knights looking for their first-ever South Fork 2A victory after posting an 0-20 mark in league play since 2017.
Northwestern Foothills 2A ConferenceHibriten (9-1, 6-0 in conference) has already secured its fourth straight league title, but a home win tonight against Patton (4-6, 3-3) would also give the host Panthers their fourth consecutive undefeated conference season. Winners of nine in a row since a season-opening loss to Alexander Central, Hibriten has outscored opponents 281-27 in Northwestern Foothills 2A play.
Bunker Hill (5-5, 4-2) and Draughn (6-4, 4-2) are both vying for the second spot, with the Bears holding the head-to-head tiebreaker but needing to take care of business tonight at home against West Caldwell (1-9, 1-5). The Warriors recently ended a 21-game losing streak with a win over a Fred T. Foard squad that nearly defeated Bunker Hill earlier this season before losing 16-14, but have yet to score more than 19 points. Meanwhile, the Wildcats host county rival East Burke (2-8, 1-5), which has dropped five straight since beating West Caldwell on Sept. 27.
Foard (2-8, 2-4) hosts West Iredell (7-3, 3-3) in the final game of the week. After earning a 28-21 road win over East Burke on Monday, the Tigers are hoping to win back-to-back games for the first time since beating Draughn, East Burke and West Iredell in three consecutive weeks in 2018. As for the Warriors, they are looking to snap a two-game losing streak that has included losses to Bunker Hill and Hibriten.
AREA FOOTBALL STANDINGS
South Fork 2A
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Team; Conference W-L; Overall W-L{/span}
North Lincoln; 6-0; 9-1
Maiden; 4-2; 7-3
East Lincoln; 4-2; 8-2
Newton-Conover; 4-2, 6-4
West Lincoln; 3-3; 7-3
Bandys; 2-4; 5-5
Lincolnton; 1-5; 3-7
Lake Norman Charter; 0-6; 1-9
Northwestern Foothills 2A
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Team; Conference W-L; Overall W-L{/span}
Hibriten; 6-0; 9-1
Bunker Hill; 4-2; 5-5
Draughn; 4-2; 6-4
West Iredell; 3-3; 5-5
Patton; 3-3; 4-6
Foard; 2-4; 2-8
East Burke; 1-5; 2-8
West Caldwell; 1-5; 1-9
Northwestern 3A/4A
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}Team; Conference W-L; Overall W-L{/span}
Watauga; 6-0; 10-1
Alexander Central; 3-2; 7-3
Freedom; 3-2; 6-4
Hickory; 3-2; 3-7
St. Stephens; 2-3; 5-5
South Caldwell; 1-4; 4-6
McDowell; 0-5; 1-8
REMAINING AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES
Tonight
(South Fork 2A)
Lake Norman Charter at West Lincoln
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover
North Lincoln at Bandys
Maiden at Lincolnton
(Northwestern Foothills 2A)
West Iredell at Foard
Patton at Hibriten
East Burke at Draughn
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
(Northwestern 3A/4A)
Freedom at McDowell
Hickory at St. Stephens
Alexander Central at South Caldwell
