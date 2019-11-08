Editor’s Note: Erroneous information was printed in a pair of stories earlier this week. In Sunday’s Newton-Conover at Maiden football story, it was stated that the teams played a three-overtime game in 2017, but last Friday’s double overtime contest was actually the first overtime game in series history. Additionally, in the high school roundup that appeared in Wednesday’s paper, it was indicated that Corey Siemer and Gage Lackey played in Fred T. Foard’s football game at East Burke on Monday. However, Siemer has been out with an injury and the Lackey who played was actually Tigers wide receiver Daniel Lackey.