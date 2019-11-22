After one round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs, three of the teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties remain. Three other squads from area conferences are also still alive.
Here’s a look at what’s on tap for tonight’s second round of the state playoffs (kickoff for all games is set for 7:30 p.m.):
2A WEST
No. 7 Newton-Conover (8-4)
at No. 2 Reidsville (11-1)
Coming off their first playoff victory in seven years, a 28-18 home win over Thomasville, the Red Devils seek their first trip to the third round since reaching the state title game in 2009. Newton-Conover’s ground game dominated the Bulldogs in Round 1, amassing 246 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries. Senior running back Allen Wilfong led the way with 22 carries for 125 yards and three scores, while junior Allan Shade had 19 carries for 118 yards. Additionally, junior wide receiver Brandon Johnson caught two passes for 84 yards and a TD.
The Rams throttled Forbush 57-0 in their playoff opener and have now recorded five straight shutout victories. During that time, Reidsville has outscored opponents 272-0. Furthermore, its only loss came in a 55-49 shootout against undefeated East Surry on Sept. 27.
2AA WEST
No. 3 Hibriten (11-1)
vs. No. 6 Burns (10-2)
The Panthers’ only loss came at home to Alexander Central in the season opener, but they have responded with 11 consecutive wins including a 45-26 victory over Wilkes Central last week. Overall, Hibriten is 55-3 since 2016, with its other two losses coming at the hands of Burns’ Cleveland County rivals South Point and Shelby in the 2016 and 2018 playoffs, respectively.
Speaking of Cleveland County teams, the Bulldogs’ only two defeats this year came to the third-ranked 3A team in the state in Kings Mountain and the top-ranked 2A squad in Shelby. Burns is second in the state in the 2A classification, while Hibriten is 12th. The Bulldogs’ statistical leaders are senior running back Kujuan Pryor (151 carries for 1,676 yards and 19 TDs), junior quarterback Cam’ron Sweezy (1,475 passing yards, 298 rushing yards, 27 total TDs) and senior wide receiver KJ Leslie (23 catches for 515 yards and 6 TDs).
No. 8 Maiden (9-3) at No. 1 Shelby (10-1)
The Blue Devils can clinch their fourth double-digit win total of the decade with a second-round victory, but to do so, they will have to upset the Golden Lions. Shelby has won five state titles in the past six seasons and 11 overall, and first-year head coach Mike Wilbanks has the Golden Lions playing at a high level once again. Senior quarterback Isaiah Bess (2,719 passing yards, 37 total TDs), junior running back Omar Phillips (85 carries for 625 yards and 15 TDs) and senior wide receiver Ja’hari Mitchell (47 catches for 1,074 yards and 14 TDs) pace Shelby’s offense, which is averaging 47 points per game in 2019.
On the other side, Maiden has one state championship to its credit, that coming at the 2A level in 1978. But the Blue Devils are a program with a winning tradition, with their only losing season in the last 24 years coming in 2014, when they finished 5-7. Behind sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes (2,239 passing yards, 136 rushing yards, 34 total TDs), junior running back Amarion Craig (201 carries for 1,097 yards and 15 TDs) and senior wide receiver Dylan Abernethy (65 catches for 1,135 yards and 17 TDs), Maiden is not to be taken lightly.
OTHER AREA GAMES TO WATCH
No. 2 North Lincoln (11-1) vs. No. 7 Pisgah (9-2), 2AA West
No. 12 West Lincoln (9-3) vs. No. 13 South Point (6-6), 2AA West
No. 2 Watauga (11-1) vs. No. 10 A.L. Brown (8-3), 3AA West
