With the nonconference portions of their schedules out of the way, most of the teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties are primed to begin league play tonight. Fred T. Foard is the only area squad that has played a conference game thus far and Alexander Central has a bye this week, while the other nine teams kick off their league slates in Week 6.
Here’s a look at what’s coming up tonight (all kickoffs are set for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
South Fork 2A ConferenceBandys (3-1, 0-0) vs. Maiden (3-1, 0-0), Thomas E. Brown Stadium in Maiden
The Trojans have had an extra week to stew on their loss to Bunker Hill two Fridays ago, which snapped a 10-game regular-season winning streak dating back to last year. Bandys looks to start a new streak when it faces the team it beat in the first of those 10 wins last September, the Maiden Blue Devils.
Maiden had won three straight against Bandys prior to last season’s 37-28 loss, but history may be on the Blue Devils’ side tonight. The Trojans haven’t earned back-to-back victories over Maiden since 2006-07.
Bandys was held below 300 rushing yards for the first time since Tom Eanes became head coach in the 12-9 home loss to Bunker Hill on Sept. 13, a streak that spanned 17 games. Meanwhile, Maiden is coming off back-to-back 27-point wins — 40-13 at Bunker Hill and 41-14 vs. St. Stephens.
The Trojans have six players with over 100 rushing yards including junior Isaiah Gilchrist (65 carries for 350 yards) and senior Hunter Jones (31 carries for 250 yards and 2 touchdowns), but have completed just three passes thus far. The Blue Devils, on the other hand, have been led by the exploits of sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes (989 passing yards, 83 rushing yards, 15 total TDs) and senior wide receiver Dylan Abernathy (26 catches for 509 yards and 6 TDs).
Newton-Conover (2-2, 0-0) vs. Lincolnton (2-2, 0-0), Gurley Stadium in Newton
A pair of .500 teams will try to get in the win column in their league opener after opposite starts in nonconference play. Newton-Conover won its first two contests before dropping its past two, while Lincolnton lost its first two games before winning its past two.
Nevertheless, the Red Devils have defeated the Wolves each of the last two seasons and may be even more motivated to win after a 49-12 home loss to Burns last Friday. After falling behind 22-0 at halftime, Newton-Conover scored the first 12 points of the second half before surrendering 27 unanswered.
The Red Devils were held to just 31 yards on 27 carries a week ago, but gained 180 yards through the air as four different receivers caught passes, led by junior Brandon Johnson’s three receptions for 76 yards. Lincolnton didn’t put up many points in a 14-3 home victory over winless East Gaston, but the Wolves did finish with 182 rushing yards and 110 passing yards.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill (1-3, 0-0) vs. Hibriten (3-1, 0-0), Bunker Hill Stadium in Claremont
On paper, the Panthers appear to have a sizable advantage over the Bears. But games aren’t won on paper, as Bunker Hill proved in its upset victory over Bandys two weeks ago. Still, Hibriten has outscored the Bears 104-3 over the past two seasons and hasn’t lost a regular-season road game since a 54-0 defeat at Freedom on Oct. 23, 2015.
On the other side, Bunker Hill has just one home win since the beginning of the 2017 season, that coming in a 26-21 victory over East Burke last October. But the Bears have a group of talented young players that includes the sophomore trio of quarterback Carson Elder (133 passing yards, 8 rushing yards, 1 total TD at Bandys), running back Kaden Robinson (14 carries for 36 yards and 1 TD at Bandys) and wide receiver Chadz Stevenson (28 receiving yards, 11 rushing yards at Bandys), among others.
Hibriten is paced by junior quarterback Daren Perry, who has 255 passing yards, 309 rushing yards and nine total TDs to lead the Panthers in all three categories. Additionally, junior fullback Zion Norwood has 47 carries for 237 yards and three scores and junior wide receiver Marcus Jones has nine catches for 171 yards and two TDs.
Fred T. Foard (0-5, 0-1) at Patton (1-3, 0-0), Panthers Stadium in Morganton
Despite remaining winless through their first five games, the Tigers have come close to picking up a pair of victories. One came three weeks ago in their conference opener against Draughn when Foard blew a 17-point halftime lead, while the other came in a 26-21 nonconference loss at St. Stephens last Friday.
Patton has three blowout losses, with its only win coming in a 3-0 road victory over fellow one-win McDowell on Sept. 6. The Panthers have scored just 48 total points for an average of 12 points per game, while scoring hasn’t been a problem for Foard (104 total points, 20.8 points per game).
Foard senior running back Corey Siemer has gotten stronger each week following an offseason ankle injury, with coach Ryan Gettys recently declaring him as fully healthy. Siemer has 113 carries for 761 yards and nine of the Tigers’ 14 TDs this fall.
The Panthers don’t often put the ball in the air, with running back senior Bryson Ratliff totaling 187 yards on 42 carries and senior quarterback Weston Fleming adding 164 yards and two TDs on a team-high 63 carries.
West Caldwell (0-4, 0-0) vs. East Burke (1-3, 0-0), Thuss Stadium in Lenoir
East Burke’s only win in 2018 was a 42-0 road victory over the Warriors in the season opener, and the Cavaliers can surpass their victory total from last year by defeating West Caldwell once again. Former East Burke coach Mike Biggerstaff is in his first year back at West Caldwell after previously spending nine seasons with the Warriors from 1979-87.
The Warriors have lost 18 straight games since winning six of their first nine contests in 2017. They haven’t come close to winning in 2019, losing by an average margin of 45.3 points per game. As for East Burke, it has lost three straight by 13, 49 and 48 points, respectively, since a 41-6 home win over Highland Tech to begin the campaign.
Junior Faizon Dickson (52 passing yards, 150 rushing yards) and sophomore Cameron Beaver (54 rushing yards, 42 receiving yards) have two TDs apiece for the Warriors, while the Cavaliers have been led by senior running back Josh Moore’s 484 yards and 10 TDs on 76 carries.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
St. Stephens (2-2, 0-0) at Freedom (3-1, 0-0), Patriots Stadium in Morganton
The Patriots have been dominant against everyone but Cleveland County powerhouses Shelby and Crest, losing to the former by a 41-13 score in Week 1 and the latter by a 51-48 final in Week 5. In between, Freedom outscored Burke County rivals Draughn, East Burke and Patton by a combined total of 164-33.
St. Stephens has been led on the ground by junior running back Zak McLauchlin’s 74 carries for 444 yards and four TDs, with senior wide receiver Zach Lee (28 catches for 388 yards and 4 TDs) and junior quarterback Connor Williams (516 passing yards, 7 total TDs) also making significant contributions. The Indians have alternated losses and wins over their first four games, with their two wins coming by a combined 13 points over Bunker Hill (21-13 in Week 2) and Fred T. Foard (26-21 in Week 5).
Freedom leads the all-time series 6-0, including a 49-0 victory in 2018. Senior dual-threat quarterback Jayden Birchfield is the Patriots’ top player, with senior Demorian Burgess (13 catches for 286 yards and 4 TDs) and junior Damien Dula (21 catches for 262 yards and 4 TDs) serving as his favorite targets thus far.
South Caldwell (3-2, 0-0) at Watauga (4-1, 0-0), Jack Groce Stadium in Boone
The Spartans’ difficult schedule continues this week as they make the trip up the mountain to take on the 23rd-ranked 3A team in the state according to MaxPreps.com. Watauga is 3-0 at home this season, winning those games by an average of 36.7 points per game.
South Caldwell has already faced three of the top teams in the area, winning 14-13 at Maiden and losing 34-24 versus Bandys and 35-8 at Hibriten, so the Spartans are already battle-tested as they enter league play. Their strong rushing attack includes senior running back Spencer Piercy (72 carries for 499 yards and 7 TDs), junior quarterback Avery Raynor (57 carries for 291 yards and 3 TDs) and junior running back Isaiah Kirby (39 carries for 140 yards and 3 TDs).
The Pioneers have nearly twice as many rushing yards as South Caldwell, though, gaining 1,994 yards and 30 TDs on 207 carries as compared to the Spartans’ 1,078 yards and 15 TDs on 200 carries. Senior quarterback Anderson Castle has 95 carries for 802 yards and 10 TDs in addition to his 296 yards and three scores through the air, while five others have also surpassed the 100-yard mark for Watauga on the ground.
Hickory (0-5, 0-0) at McDowell (1-3, 0-0), Titan Stadium in Marion
The Red Tornadoes will again try to pick up their first win of 2019 when they visit the Titans in just their second road contest of the season. Both teams have relied heavily on an upperclassman running back so far, with junior Quantavian Moore pacing McDowell and senior Cody Young leading the way for a banged-up Hickory squad.
The Titans’ Moore has 59 carries for 435 yards and five TDs in the first four games, while Young has been a bright spot for the Red Tornadoes, who are 0-5 for the first time since finishing 2-9 in 2016. Hickory’s last win came in a 55-54 thriller against South Caldwell last October, but the Red Tornadoes have dropped seven consecutive games since defeating the Spartans.
Hickory knocked off McDowell 31-0 last year and 36-13 in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.