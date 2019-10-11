Most of the area football teams continue conference play in Week 8, while one hits the road for a nonconference matchup. All 11 squads in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area are in action as the 2019 high school football season rolls along.
Here’s a look at the games scheduled to take place tonight (all kickoffs are set for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover (4-2, 2-0) vs. West Lincoln (5-1, 1-1), Gurley Stadium in Newton
The Red Devils have already matched their overall win total and their conference win total from a year ago while boasting a balanced offensive attack. Junior quarterback Justice Craig has completed 64 of 119 (53.8 percent) passes for 1,095 yards and nine touchdowns, while senior running back Allen Wilfong leads the way on the ground with 565 of Newton-Conover’s 912 rushing yards and seven of its 10 rushing TDs.
Newton-Conover junior wide receiver Brandon Johnson has 16 catches for 295 yards and four TDs, with sophomore Zane Redmond adding four more scores on nine receptions for 183 yards. Junior Keagen Covington is the Red Devils’ leading receiver with 22 catches for 382 yards and two TDs, while Josh Nichols has 15 receptions for 189 yards.
The Rebels prefer to keep the ball on the ground, with 1,901 of their 2,275 yards to this point coming by way of their rushing attack. Senior running back Cannon Bridges has 114 carries for 947 yards and 15 scores, while fellow senior Xander Pendergrass has 55 carries for 430 yards and seven TDs. Additionally, junior Mason Huitt is a playmaker on both sides of the ball with 374 passing yards and 236 rushing yards (6 total TDs) as a quarterback to go with four interceptions and two passes defensed as a defensive back.
Maiden (4-2, 1-1) vs. Lake Norman Charter (1-5, 0-2), Thomas E. Brown Stadium in Maiden
Sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes is off to a phenomenal start for the Blue Devils, throwing for 1,356 yards and 15 TDs while completing 73 of 110 (66.4 percent) passes. He has been intercepted just twice, throwing a pick in each of Maiden’s losses — a 14-13 home loss to South Caldwell in Week 2 and a 28-27 road defeat at West Lincoln last Friday.
Rhodes’ favorite target has been senior wide receiver Dylan Abernethy, who has 40 receptions for 700 yards and nine TDs. Junior Brennan James is also a major threat with 17 catches for six scores, while fellow junior Amarion Craig is the Blue Devils’ leading rusher with 92 carries for 526 yards and five TDs. Rhodes can also get it done with his legs, as evidenced by his 31 carries for 110 yards and four TDs.
Lake Norman Charter hasn’t had a winning season since finishing 10-2 in 2012, and the Knights enter this week 0-16 in league play since the South Fork 2A Conference was established in 2017. Maiden defeated Lake Norman Charter 39-14 last season and 64-14 in 2017.
Bandys (3-3, 0-2) at Lincolnton (2-4, 0-2), Memorial Stadium in Lincolnton
After a strong start to the season, the Trojans have lost three straight games. One trend Bandys would like to end is the one that has seen its rushing yardage decrease in each game. After rushing for 482, 306 and 305 yards in Weeks 1-3, the Trojans have amassed 248, 245 and 211 rushing yards in their past three contests.
Nevertheless, Bandys remains a team that relies almost exclusively on its running game. Junior running back Isaiah Gilchrist has 100 carries for 454 yards and a TD, while senior Hunter Jones (40 carries for 289 yards and 3 TDs) and junior Jackson Spicer (51 carries for 226 yards and 3 TDs) have also rushed for 200-plus yards and four other players have over 100 yards as well.
The Wolves have dropped two straight contests for the second time this season, but last week’s road loss to undefeated East Lincoln was the second game they have lost by a 10-7 score. Lincolnton likes to put the ball in the air as it has passed for 620 yards and three TDs to go with 651 yards and seven scores on the ground, but the Wolves have also been susceptible to turning the ball over with eight interceptions and three lost fumbles thus far.
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE
Bunker Hill (2-4, 1-1) vs. Draughn (5-2, 3-0), Bunker Hill Stadium in Claremont
The Bears already have as many victories as they posted in 2018, but they will have their work cut out for them against a Draughn team that has won a program-record five straight games. Furthermore, the Wildcats are 3-1 on the road and are looking to avenge a 37-20 loss to Bunker Hill last October in Valdese.
The only common opponent for Bunker Hill and Draughn is Fred T. Foard, who the Bears defeated 16-14 last week and the Wildcats knocked off 55-52 in Week 3. It took a 23-yard field goal from Matt Garcia as time expired to lift Bunker Hill to a victory last Friday in Newton, while Draughn overcame a 45-28 halftime deficit to win a shootout in Newton earlier this season.
Sophomore quarterback Carson Elder continued to be an important part of the Bears’ offensive attack against Foard, completing 9 of 14 passes for 151 yards and a TD. Sophomore running back Kaden Robinson added 17 carries for 86 yards and the team’s other TD to go with two catches for 44 yards, while sophomore wide receiver Chadz Stevenson caught one pass for a 69-yard TD.
Hibriten (5-1, 2-0) vs. Fred T. Foard (1-6, 1-2), Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium in Lenoir
Since losing their season opener, the Panthers have won five consecutive contests by an average of 29.8 points per game. Hibriten is 38-1 in the regular season since the start of 2016, outscoring Fred T. Foard 159-27 in their three meetings in that span.
As for the Tigers, their only win this season came in a 26-14 road triumph at Patton two weeks ago. But three of their sixth losses were by a combined 10 points at the hands of Draughn, St. Stephens and Bunker Hill.
Hibriten has a number of rushers who can hurt opposing teams, while senior running back Corey Siemer receives the bulk of the carries for Foard. After rushing for 2,501 yards and 28 TDs in 2018, he has 155 carries for 1,134 yards and 14 scores this fall.
West Caldwell (0-6, 0-2) at West Iredell (3-3, 1-1), Warrior Warfield in Statesville
It’s the battle of the Warriors this week as West Caldwell looks for its first win since 2017 and West Iredell attempts to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. West Iredell has more passing yards (901) than rushing yards (615) thus far, while West Caldwell generally keeps the ball on the ground.
Senior quarterback Eli Kitchens has completed 41 of 69 (59.4 percent) passes for 590 yards and three TDs for the hosts, while fellow seniors Gabriel Kitchens (185 passing yards, 2 TDs) and Nasiah Henderson (109 passing yards) have also seen time under center. The senior trio of Zack Carr (13 catches for 213 yards and 3 TDs), William Barber (14 catches for 179 yards and 2 TDs) and Gabriel Kitchens (8 catches for 168 yards and 3 TDs) represent West Iredell’s biggest receiving threats, with senior running back Myles Jackson adding 44 carries for 233 yards and four scores.
Pacing West Caldwell is junior Faizon Dickson with 39 carries for 187 yards and a TD to go with five completions for 79 yards and a score. Junior fullback Isaiah Gause (33 carries for 123 yards and 1 TD) and senior wide receiver Devonte Davenport (4 catches for 67 yards) are others to watch for the visitors.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
Hickory (2-5, 2-0) at Watauga (6-1, 2-0), Jack Groce Stadium in Boone
The Red Tornadoes have looked like a different team in conference play after losing all of their nonconference contests. Behind senior quarterback Jason Martin — who missed the first five games with a broken collarbone — Hickory has knocked off McDowell and Freedom in back-to-back weeks.
Martin’s status going forward is unknown after suffering a shoulder injury in the 23-22 home victory over the Patriots, but he isn’t the only playmaker on the Red Tornadoes’ roster. Senior running back Cody Young had 19 carries for 139 yards, two catches for 83 yards and two total TDs in a 20-14 road win over the Titans before adding 71 total yards and three rushing TDs against Freedom. In addition, senior wide receivers Gage Lackey and Malakei Sumner have combined to catch 17 passes for 174 yards in the last two games.
The Pioneers are known for their vaunted rushing attack, which has chewed up 2,727 yards and 42 TDs on 288 carries. Senior quarterback Anderson Castle has 121 carries for 994 yards and 14 scores to go with 454 passing yards and five TDs through the air, while senior running back Jaiden Bond has 51 carries for 687 yards and eight TDs.
South Caldwell (3-3, 0-1) at McDowell (1-5, 0-2), Titan Stadium in Marion
The Spartans have a chance to surpass their win total from a season ago when they visit the Titans, who have lost four straight. McDowell junior running back Quantavian Moore has 88 carries for 555 yards and six scores, with junior quarterback Riley Moore adding 265 passing yards, 148 rushing yards and six total TDs. Meanwhile, senior tight end Richard Handy is the Titans’ top receiver with 10 catches for 101 yards.
South Caldwell has lost three of four since a 2-0 start, its only victory coming in a 44-43 road win over R-S Central on Sept. 20. Leading rusher and receiver Spencer Piercy, a senior running back, didn’t play due to injury last week as the Spartans lost 56-12 at Watauga.
Besides Piercy, who has 72 carries for 499 yards and seven scores to go with eight receptions for 160 yards and a TD, junior quarterback Avery Raynor has 616 passing yards, 297 rushing yards and eight total TDs.
The Spartans have struggled with turnovers, however, throwing 16 interceptions and losing eight fumbles. And they have just nine takeaways on defense, recovering six fumbles and picking off three passes.
Alexander Central (4-2, 0-1) at Freedom (4-3, 1-1), Patriots Stadium in Morganton
The Cougars are coming off a 42-10 home loss to Watauga last week and are looking to avoid their first two-game losing streak since last season, when they lost to the Pioneers and this week’s opponent, Freedom, in consecutive weeks. Senior running back Steven Montgomery has surpassed 100 yards rushing five times this fall, totaling 895 yards and eight TDs on 99 carries, but Alexander Central hasn’t done much through the air as it has just 182 passing yards.
On the other side, the Patriots are looking to avenge a 33-27 loss to Alexander Central the last time they played in Morganton during the 2017 season. Freedom cruised to a 38-6 victory last year in Taylorsville, and the Patriots have already lost as many games as they did a year ago with games against South Caldwell, Watauga and McDowell still remaining after this week.
Senior quarterback Jayden Birchfield suffered a back injury in Freedom’s one-point road loss at Hickory a week ago, the Patriots’ first loss to the Red Tornadoes in 10 years. Junior running back Chase Young had 16 carries for 132 yards and a TD and freshman Ty Little played well in place of Birchfield, but Freedom allowed five sacks and committed 12 penalties for 113 yards in a sloppy performance. The Patriots hope to get Birchfield back for tonight’s contest.
NONCONFERENCE
St. Stephens (3-3, 1-1) at North Iredell (0-6, 0-1), Raider Ravine in Olin
The Indians haven’t been above .500 since 2015, but they have an opportunity to change that when they visit the Raiders tonight. St. Stephens junior running back Zak McLauchlin has 116 carries for 667 yards and five scores, while junior quarterback Connor Williams has completed 57 of 97 (58.8 percent) passes for seven TDs and senior wide receiver Zach Lee has 39 receptions for 503 yards and six scores.
Senior fullback Matthew Hancock is another standout for St. Stephens, amassing 420 yards and a TD on 89 rushing attempts. The aforementioned Williams also has three TDs on the ground, making him a threat to run at any time.
North Iredell has lost its past 12 games dating back to last season, with five of its six losses this fall coming by double digits. The Raiders were also winless in 2016 and 2017, while two of their three victories in 2018 came at home.
