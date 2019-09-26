Taylor Prall had a monster night, recording career highs in kills (30) and digs (22) to lead the Lenoir-Rhyne volleyball team past Mars Hill on Tuesday night at Shuford Gymnasium. Set scores were 25-23, 17-25, 25-20 and 26-24.
Prall’s 30-kill effort was one shy of Michelle Baity’s four-set record of 31 kills against Gardner-Webb in 2000.
“I was frustrated coming off our loss to Tusculum on Saturday,” said Prall. “I was really motivated to come out and play strong and wanted to do anything it took to get us back in the win column tonight.”
On top of the strong offensive performance from Prall, L-R’s defense stepped up in a major way, finishing with a season-high 18 blocks and 100 digs. Senior Alexis Ivey had a career-high three solo blocks and 10 assisted blocks, while Hannah Houston added nine assisted blocks of her own for the Bears (8-2, 4-2 South Atlantic Conference).
Helen Hamilton chipped in 29 assists and 17 digs for L-R, while Ashley Hawkins led the way with 26 digs. Mackenzie Hulsey finished with 19 assists for the third-highest total of her career.
The Bears tied their season-best mark with 62 kills as a team and hit .217 as a squad. The Bears had a .317 hitting percentage in the third set on their way to their third win in four home matches this fall.
Following the win over Mars Hill (5-4, 4-2), L-R hosts Anderson (South Carolina) on Friday at 7 p.m. and Newberry on Saturday at 2 p.m.
