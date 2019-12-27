The section of Main Avenue NW between Ninth Street and Fifth Street will be closed for City Walk construction starting Monday, according to a release from the city.
The closed portion of road will stretch from the intersection with Ninth Street east, ending near Barnhill Contracting Co., according to the release.
Businesses along the portion of road will still be accessible.
The road will be closed for around a month.
