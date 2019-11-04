NELSON, ROBERT DJUAN JR

Nelson

The Hickory Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on vehicle theft charges, according to a Hickory Police Department release.

Robert Djuan Nelson Jr., 20, of Hickory, is wanted on charges of larceny of motor vehicle, attempted breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and probation violations, according to the release.

“Nelson is known to frequent the areas of 1700 block of 18th Avenue NE and the 600 block of 10th Avenue Drive SE,” according to the release.

Police are offering a reward in the case, but Victim and Community Services coordinator Chrystal Dieter said the police are not revealing the amount of the reward.

Anyone with information on the case should call 828-328-5551 or reach out to Investigator A. Horton at 828-261-2686 or ahorton@hickorync.gov.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments