Hickory police say a man who died in custody after running from police and being shocked by a Taser Monday morning was on drugs, a release from the department said. There was methamphetamine found at the scene.
Police went to the Red Roof Inn in Hickory Monday morning after getting a call about a man with methamphetamine and a gun at the motel, a Monday press release said.
After investigating several rooms, police approached Matthew D. Saunders, 41, of Lincolnton, and Britton Metcalf, 32, of Morganton, who were standing outside a car that had a visible assault rifle in it.
Saunders hit an officer and ran. The officers chased Saunders and then shocked him with a stun gun, according to the release. Saunders struggled when police tried to take him into custody, and then became unresponsive. After attempts to revive him, Saunders died.
At the scene, officers used naloxone on Saunders, a drug that is used to reverse opioid drug overdoses, Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the department, said Tuesday. Police believe he had an “unknown quantity of narcotics” in his system, according to a Tuesday press release.
Police found about 93 grams of methamphetamine in the car, which belonged to Metcalf, according to the release. They also found 5.6 grams of marijuana, $4,945, two rifles and a handgun.
An autopsy on Saunders was performed Tuesday, but those results and a toxicology report to confirm the cause of death may not be available for about a week, Dieter said.
The incident is under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Dieter said there is no time frame for how long the investigation may take.
After the incident, police found out Saunders was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service as a federal probation absconder.
Metcalf was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon. Later she was charged with trafficking of methamphetamine.
Two Hickory police officers are on administrative duty pending the investigation.
