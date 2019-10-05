NEWTON — Matt Garcia wasn’t even Bunker Hill’s kicker a few weeks ago, but on Friday night he was the Bears’ hero, booting a 23-yard field goal as time expired in a 16-14 win over Fred T. Foard on homecoming at Tiger Stadium.
After the Tigers grabbed a 14-13 lead with 4:19 remaining, the Bears drove from their own 19-yard-line to the Foard goal line. The biggest play of the drive was a 37-yard catch-and-run by Kaden Robinson on third-and-6 with 1:18 to go, but Bunker Hill kept the ball on the ground for most of the series.
Despite allowing Bunker Hill to pick up four first downs on the drive, Foard’s defense held tough and kept the visitors out of the end zone, forcing them to kick a field goal with 2.5 seconds left. The Tigers used their final two timeouts in an attempt to ice Garcia, but the senior nailed the 23-yarder as the clock ran out, sending the Bears to their second straight road win.
“Honestly, they probably would’ve been better off to let me kick first because I wasn’t ready,” said Garcia, who began kicking about two weeks ago after starting kicker Blazen Bumgarner suffered an injury in a soccer match. “But once they let me kick, I was iced in and I was ready.
“There’s not really much to it,” he added of the final drive. “It was all coaches, all linemen. We’ve been really working hard all week, we’ve been working hard all season. We went through some injuries, we stepped up, we had some big-time plays in some big-time moments. I give all glory to God.”
Garcia missed an extra point earlier in the night, but Bunker Hill coach Patrick Clark was glad to see him come through in the clutch after the Bears’ lengthy drive stalled near the goal line.
“I think you’ve got to put the ball in the kids’ hands right there and trust them, and we did,” said Clark. “And they made big plays so I’m proud of ‘em, but that Foard team played well tonight.”
Following a scoreless opening quarter, Bunker Hill (2-4, 1-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) scored just under two minutes into the second period. Robinson capped an 11-play, 62-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run before Garcia converted his first extra point attempt.
Foard (1-6, 1-2) tied things at 7-all on its first possession of the third quarter. Corey Siemer carried the ball five times for 63 yards during the 11-play, 80-yard drive, finishing it off with a 27-yard scoring scamper.
The teams exchanged punts and fumbles later in the third quarter, leaving the score knotted at 7-all entering the fourth. They swapped big plays in the final period, with Bunker Hill’s Carson Elder finding Chadz Stevenson for a 69-yard TD pass at the 6:39 mark before Garcia’s missed extra point allowed Foard to take its only lead at 14-13 on a 68-yard TD run from Siemer and the ensuing extra point by Daniel Lackey at the 4:19 mark.
That set up the final drive and Garcia’s game-winning field goal, which allowed Bunker Hill to equal its win total from 2018 with five games still remaining.
“I felt like we left a lot of opportunities offensively on the field,” said Clark. “We overthrew the receivers a little bit, threw behind them, we just were not on the same page tonight early.
“We started going fast, the lights came on, the pressure came, we overcame adversity and maintained some composure, and we kept digging and good things started happening,” he continued. “Sometimes you’ve got to win close ones like that to pop you over the edge and start rolling.”
On the other side, Foard fell to 0-4 at home after suffering its third loss of five points or less this season.
“That’s a tough one because you get tired of telling them ‘we’ve gotta go back to work on Monday’ and they get tired of hearing it,” Foard coach Ryan Gettys said. “But they know that’s what we have to do and it’s business from here on out. I told them focus and all week and let’s regroup and do what we can next week. We’re right there on the cusp, we’re just coming up short.
“I knew it was gonna be a tough game going into it,” he added. “… But I’m proud of our players, our players played so hard. I’m proud of Bunker Hill because they played really hard as well, so whoever won tonight deserved it.”
Robinson led the Bears with 18 carries for 87 yards and a TD, while Elder completed 9 of 14 passes for 151 yards and a score. Five different receivers caught passes for Bunker Hill, which also got a fumble recovery from Derek Pressler.
Foard was paced by Siemer’s game-high 161 yards and two TDs on 19 carries, while Will Frye completed 6 of 12 passes for 83 yards. Four different players hauled in catches for the Tigers, who also received a fumble recovery from Siemer.
Bunker Hill hosts Draughn next Friday, while Foard travels to Hibriten.
Bunker Hill: 00 | 07 | 00 | 09 — 16
Fred T. Foard: 00 | 00 | 07 | 07 — 14
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
BH — Kaden Robinson 5-yard run (Matt Garcia kick), 10:012
Third Quarter
F — Corey Siemer 27-yard run (Daniel Lackey kick), 7:59
Fourth Quarter
BH — Chadz Stevenson 69-yard pass from Carson Elder (kick failed), 6:39
F — Siemer 68-yard run (Lackey kick), 4:19
BH — Garcia 23-yard field goal, :00
Team Stats
First downs: Bunker Hill 10, Foard 9
Rushes-yards: Bunker Hill 32-113, Foard 38-143
Comp-Att-Int: Bunker Hill 9-14-0, Foard 6-12-0
Passing yards: Bunker Hill 151, Foard 83
Fumbles-Lost: Bunker Hill 1-1, Foard 2-1
Penalties-yards: Bunker Hill 8-60, Foard 3-20
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Bunker Hill: Kaden Robinson 18-87 and 1 TD, Garrison Davis 6-23, Chadz Stevenson 2-10, Carson Elder 4-5, Desmond Anderson 1-(-4), Jay Abrams 1-(-8). Foard: Corey Siemer 19-161 and 2 TDs, Cameron Gore 8-32, Brandon Alderman 2-4, Dalton Jackson 2-2, Tyler Kirby 1-(-3), Will Frye 6-(-53).
PASSING — Bunker Hill: Elder 9-14-0 for 151 yards and 1 TD. Foard: Frye 6-12-0 for 83 yards.
RECEIVING — Bunker Hill: Stevenson 1-69 and 1 TD, Robinson 2-44, Matt Garcia 1-21, Abrams 4-15, Davis 1-2. Foard: Alderman 2-34, Gore 1-31, Marcus Cilino 2-11, Jackson 1-7.
