A big offensive night for Watauga put the Pioneers one step closer to a league title.
Watauga senior quarterback Anderson Castle led a relentless offensive attack and pummeled host St. Stephens 67-14 in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game Friday in Hickory.
The Pioneers (8-1 overall) improved to 4-0 in the conference and are a win shy of claiming at least a share of the title. Sitting a game ahead of second-place Freedom — which defeated South Caldwell on Friday — Watauga hosts McDowell next Friday, then closes the season at Freedom on Nov. 1.
The win also avenged a defeat at the hands of St. Stephens from 2017, which cost the Pioneers a share of the conference title. Since then, Watauga has won 14 straight conference games.
The Pioneers’ offense was nearly unstoppable throughout the night. They ran just 34 plays on the night but picked up 636 yards to just 199 for St. Stephens (4-4, 1-2 Northwestern 3A/4A). Watauga scored the first nine times the offense had the ball with the defense chipping in for a score as well. Of the nine offensive scores, just one drive lasted longer than five plays.
“They’re so explosive on offense,” said St. Stephens head coach Wayne Hicks, whose team saw a two-game win streak come to an end. “You’ve got to respect what they do. They’ve got some good players and there’s a reason they’re winning our conference right now. They’ve got a good football team.”
The tone was set on the first play of the game when Jaiden Bond (5 carries, 120 yards) took an end around 68 yards for a touchdown. St. Stephens quickly punted, and the Pioneers needed just three plays to score, which happened when an Indians defender tipped a pass into the hands of Sebastian Best, who sprinted 53 yards for what was the first of seven touchdowns in which quarterback Anderson Castle played a part. The senior signal caller completed six passes for 267 yards and ran for 189 more on 12 carries.
Castle said the plan of attack against the Indians was to use their speed on the option to spread the field.
“They kind of had the middle plugged up,” said Castle. “And it wasn’t a night for our D-back Jake Watson to run the ball. So, it was more out on the perimeter a little bit and I was able to slip up the middle some.”
The Indians were able to sustain long drives in the first half, using two 15-play drives for their scores. The first chewed up 64 yards and took nearly seven minutes to complete, with Zak McLauchlin scooting in from the 4-yard line to cut the deficit to 13-7.
But Castle scored from 44 and 10 yards to push the lead to 19. The Indians’ second long drive took 5:26 to cover 61 yards and ended with quarterback Connor Williams sneaking in from the 1 to get St. Stephens within two possessions at 26-14 and give the Indians a chance to get closer with the second-half kickoff after the half.
However, the Pioneers had 48 seconds to work with and they used all but four of them to increase the lead to 33-14 at the half. The four-play drive ended again with Castle, who found running room on a sweep to score from the 10.
“We felt comfortable with our offense,” said Castle. “As long as we could get some stops, we felt comfortable that we could score almost every time.”
The Pioneers made their adjustments defensively, limiting the Indians to 56 yards on 20 plays and forcing three turnovers in the second half.
The results put Watauga’s scoring machine into overdrive as it scored four times in a stretch of 6:34. Castle had a 61-yard touchdown, then connected with Bond for a 70-yard catch-and-run. Bond added a 43-yard run before the defense joined the fun when Adrion Cassidy returned a fumble 26 yards to increase the lead to 61-14 with 5:26 left in the third quarter. That set the running clock into motion for the final 17:26 of the game.
“You’ve got to give them credit,” Hicks said. “They kept the hammer down on us and we didn’t convert some first downs and move the ball and keep it out of their hands.”
Castle and Best connected for the final time in the fourth quarter for a 73-yard scoring play.
St. Stephens returns to Northwestern Conference play next week at Alexander Central.
