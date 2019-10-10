NEWTON — The Watauga volleyball team entered its nonconference match against fellow unbeaten Fred T. Foard having lost only two sets all season. The Tigers handed the Pioneers two more set losses in the first two sets of Thursday night’s contest, but Watauga rallied to win the final three in a five-set classic at Jerry Copas Gymnasium.
Following a 25-21 opening-set victory by Foard, the Tigers took the second set by a 25-18 score. However, the Pioneers gained momentum in the third set with a 25-16 win before tying things at two sets apiece with a 25-18 fourth-set triumph. Watauga then slipped past Foard 15-13 in the decisive fifth set to win its 48th straight regular-season match dating back to 2017.
The Tigers had their 21-match regular-season home winning streak snapped, a run that began with a three-set victory over Patton on Oct. 16, 2017. They lost their sixth consecutive meeting with the Pioneers, but made them play five sets for the first time since Watauga’s 3-2 win at Hickory on Sept. 18, 2018.
“We knew it was gonna be big, what do you expect when two teams are coming in undefeated?” Foard coach Meredith Lombardi said. “Someone’s gotta win, someone’s gotta lose, and unfortunately we were on the losing side. … But we did a lot of positive things, Watauga did a lot of great things, and I think this match is gonna make us stronger.
“They’re a good program and that was the point of me scheduling it this late,” she continued. “I wanted to face a good team getting ready for playoffs and I give it to both teams, it was a brawl, that’s what it was supposed to be. It was really good volleyball tonight, so I’m just really proud of my girls.”
Playing in front of a packed house, Foard’s players were greeted by a raucous crowd as they took the court prior to the match. The Tigers (21-1) scored first on a block from Sierra Ward, but Watauga answered with a kill from Tegan Allan to kick off a back-and-forth first set that featured 16 ties and seven lead changes. Neither team led by more than three points until the end of the set, when Foard put together a 6-1 run that included key points from Ward and Jamianne Foster to pull away for a four-point set victory.
The first two points of the second set went to the Tigers as well, with a Megan Dorsey kill giving them a brief 2-0 lead before the Pioneers (21-0) registered three straight points including the go-ahead kill from Rebekah Farthing. Multiple ties and lead changes again occurred as momentum swung back and forth, with Foard’s Martina Foster notching a pair of blocks early and Watauga’s Brooke Byrd responding with a kill and an ace shortly thereafter to give the visitors an 11-9 lead midway through the set.
Foard took control from there thanks to a 9-2 run that included consecutive points from Michelle Thao and Jamianne Foster. The spurt allowed the Tigers to build an 18-13 lead that continued to grow as the set progressed. The Pioneers desperately tried to cut into the deficit, but late points from Dara Shaffer and Ward helped Foard gain a seven-point set win that gave them a 2-0 advantage in the match.
Watauga finally scored first in the third set, but the hosts were able to hang around early before the Pioneers gained a sizable advantage later in the set. Watauga built the first double-digit lead of the night at 20-10, and while the Tigers decreased the margin a bit thanks to a stretch that included two points from Thao and an emphatic kill from Martina Foster, three of the final four points went to the Pioneers on a Rebekah Farthing kill and blocks from Caroline Farthing and Brooke Scheffler.
The Pioneers carried their momentum into the fourth set, gaining an immediate lead and holding it throughout. The first six points went to Watauga, which later grabbed its second double-digit advantage of the contest during another 6-0 run that featured two kills and an ace from Byrd and two aces from Rebekah Farthing. Trailing 22-12 late, Foard tallied five straight points including two blocks from Ward and a kill from Sarah Lingle, but things turned back in the Pioneers’ favor when the longest rally of the night ended with a perfectly placed push from Brelyn Sturgill that catapulted Watauga to a second straight set win.
The fifth set seesawed back and forth, much like the first four sets. Foard scored first for the fourth time in five sets on a Jamianne Foster kill, but Watauga quickly knotted the score on a kill from Byrd. The squads were also tied at 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 before Foard seized a two-point lead at 8-6 on a kill from Thao and back-to-back blocks from Martina Foster.
Watauga responded with six of the next seven points to take the lead for good. Although Foard cut it to one on a pair of occasions — including at 14-13 on a kill and an ace from Dorsey — the final point came on a Rebekah Farthing kill as the Pioneers escaped by the slimmest of margins.
“This is probably the biggest crowd that we’ve had and who doesn’t like a big crowd like that?” said Lombardi. “It can be overwhelming also when the other side’s yelling too, but like I said the girls are excited, the school really talked us up this week and I couldn’t have asked for a better atmosphere.
“I’m hoping we get that as we go along in the playoffs and that’s really all I can ask,” she added of the fan support. “Unfortunately, they played a little bit better than us, and that’s on them.”
Foard, ranked 11th overall in the state and first in Class 2A according to MaxPreps.com, has two regular-season matches remaining. After visiting East Burke on Monday, the Tigers host West Iredell on Wednesday.
Watauga, ranked seventh overall in the state and fourth in Class 3A, also has two contests left as it seeks its second straight undefeated regular season. Following a home matchup with Alexander Central on Monday, the Pioneers travel to Hickory on Wednesday.
Notes: Thao had 15 kills and 16 digs for Foard, while Dorsey added 12 kills and 16 digs. Shaffer finished with 27 digs, Haley Johnston had 19 assists and 15 digs, Lingle registered 16 assists, seven digs and six blocks and Ward notched seven blocks…. The JV Tigers defeated Watauga in two sets, winning 26-24 and 27-25. Lombardi said the JV team “did a really good job of stepping up and taking the win.”
