HUDSON — The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute women’s basketball team fell at the hands of Spartanburg Methodist on Tuesday night, losing 66-62 despite putting three players in double figures. The Cobras trailed by 10 points with less than five minutes to play in the third quarter before taking the lead with an 11-0 run, but the Pioneers retook the advantage heading into the fourth and never trailed in the final frame.
Spartanburg Methodist (16-7, 4-1 in Region 10) received a game-high 24 points from Aliyah Whiteside to go with 16 from Ta’Keria Legette. Josie Earnhardt added 11 points, while Brittany Mack had seven and Aliyahh Kelley and Briana Milton finished with four each.
Savannah Coble was the leading scorer for Caldwell (15-8, 2-2 in Region 10) with 17 points, while KeyKey Miller had 16 and Jasmine Holder chipped in 12. Mikayla Hill scored eight points, Dontavia Tims had five and Coco Knox tallied four.
The Cobras will look to get back on track when they visit Denmark Tech (South Carolina) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.