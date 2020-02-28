A person of interest in a Claremont robbery is cooperating with officers, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers initially identified a man as a person of interest in a robbery on Deal Road in Claremont.

By Friday afternoon, officers found the man and he was cooperating with the investigation, according to a sheriff’s office release.

The man was not facing criminal charges, according to the release.

The investigation started Friday morning when officers responded to a report of a robbery on Deal Road.

A woman told officers she was out at her mailbox when a black man approached her demanding money.

He followed her into the house and made away on foot with some money. Capt. Aaron Turk said the man acted as though he was armed but it was not clear if he actually had a weapon.

Turk said the woman’s dog likely scared off the robber.

It’s not clear if there is any connection between this case and a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred in the town of Catawba earlier this month.

Turk said the suspects in each case were described similarly.

Anyone with information about the case can call investigators at 828-464-5241.

