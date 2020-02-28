A person of interest in a Claremont robbery is cooperating with officers, according to a release from the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Officers initially identified a man as a person of interest in a robbery on Deal Road in Claremont.
By Friday afternoon, officers found the man and he was cooperating with the investigation, according to a sheriff’s office release.
The man was not facing criminal charges, according to the release.
The investigation started Friday morning when officers responded to a report of a robbery on Deal Road.
A woman told officers she was out at her mailbox when a black man approached her demanding money.
He followed her into the house and made away on foot with some money. Capt. Aaron Turk said the man acted as though he was armed but it was not clear if he actually had a weapon.
Turk said the woman’s dog likely scared off the robber.
It’s not clear if there is any connection between this case and a home invasion and sexual assault that occurred in the town of Catawba earlier this month.
Turk said the suspects in each case were described similarly.
Anyone with information about the case can call investigators at 828-464-5241.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.