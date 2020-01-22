CATAWBA — The Bandys girls basketball team was paced by Laci Paul in the first half of Tuesday night’s South Fork 2A Conference game, as the junior post player scored 16 of her game-high 18 points to match visiting North Lincoln by herself. In the second half, sophomore point guard Macy Rummage showcased her skills on both ends of the floor as she scored 10 of her 14 points to help the Trojans close out a 55-33 win over the Knights at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium.
In addition to Paul and Rummage’s double-figure performances, Bandys also received seven points apiece from Caroline McIntosh and Olivia Little, six from Logan Dutka and three from Cailyn Huggins.
As for North Lincoln, it was led by 10 points from Rachel Seagle. Dylan Ambrose added eight points, while Aly Wadkovsky had seven.
“Laci Paul was a beast tonight,” Bandys coach Nicki Sigmon said. “She was going after the offensive rebounds, we’ve been talking about that with her since she was a freshman and tonight she did. She crashed the boards, got rebounds, she was big for us tonight.”
Bandys (12-4, 5-2 South Fork 2A) gained an early 4-0 lead on back-to-back layups from Little and Rummage, but Ambrose answered with two straight baskets for the Knights to tie the score. The Trojans regained the advantage on a runner from Rummage and a free throw from Little, but a foul shot from North Lincoln’s Ameah Gaddy brought the visitors to within two at 7-5.
That’s when Paul got involved for the hosts, registering a putback, a layup and a jumper over the next few minutes to go with a buzzer-beating basket from Dutka that put the Trojans up by a 15-8 margin after the first quarter. She did most of her damage with Rummage on the bench after Bandys’ floor general was whistled for her second foul just over five minutes into the contest.
Paul picked up right where she left off in the second period, notching three layups and going 4 for 4 at the free-throw line. Dutka chipped in two free throws for Bandys, while Huggins also knocked one down to help the Trojans distance themselves from the Knights (10-5, 3-4), who got a pair of 3-pointers from Seagle and a layup from Aniya McLean in the frame but trailed 28-16 at the half.
After re-entering the game late in the second quarter, Rummage made her mark over the final two periods, gliding by opposing players and playing tight defense that led to steals and easy points for the Trojans. Several of her teammates also contributed as Bandys led 42-26 after three quarters before winning by a 22-point final margin.
“Macy always kind of brings a calmness to our team offensively,” said Sigmon. “It’s hard to take her out, but at that point (with two fouls in the first quarter) I just didn’t want to get her into more foul trouble in case we needed her at the end. My girls played all-around the best we’ve played all season, so even without her we were fine.”
Bandys hosts county rival Maiden on Friday.
“I think Maiden’s been playing a little bit better since the first time we saw them (in a 55-37 road win on Dec. 19),” said Sigmon, “so we know we’ve got to be in here and be focused because they’re gonna be ready for us. But we’ve got two days and we’re gonna prepare.”
BOYS
North Lincoln 63, Bandys 54
The Knights continued their recent success against Catawba County teams with a nine-point win over the Trojans. After defeating Maiden 73-42 on Jan. 10 and Newton-Conover 82-63 on Jan. 14, North Lincoln beat Lincolnton 73-55 on Jan. 17 before extending its winning streak to four against Bandys.
Following a back-and-forth opening quarter that ended with North Lincoln (10-5, 5-2 South Fork 2A) leading 14-11, the Trojans quickly turned things in their favor thanks to a layup from Parker Styborski and a right-wing 3-pointer from Spencer Ledford. The lead swung back in the Knights’ favor moments later, but Bandys ended the half with a three-point play from Zackery Wright to carry a 27-24 advantage into the halftime break.
The second half belonged to the Knights, who drilled four 3s in the third quarter while holding Bandys (6-11, 1-6) to just three field goals en route to a 45-36 lead entering the fourth. After building multiple double-digit leads in the final period, North Lincoln ultimately won by the same margin it led by at the end of the third, hitting 10 of 11 free throws down the stretch to keep the Trojans at bay.
Daniel Carter led all scorers with 17 points for North Lincoln, with Jack Carter adding 11 and Matt Regan finishing with 10.
On the other side, the Trojans got 10 points each from Styborski and Quenten Maddox. Ledford chipped in nine points, while Chris Culliver tallied eight.
Bandys entertains Maiden in a matchup of six-win squads on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.