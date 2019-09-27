ALLENDALE, S.C. — The fourth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team remained unbeaten in conference play Wednesday with a 3-0 road victory against USC Salkehatchie.
Set scores were 25-19, 25-8 and 25-18.
With the win, the Red Hawks improve to 14-2 overall and 6-0 in Region 10 play.
Meredith Patterson paced Catawba Valley with a season-high 17 kills, while freshman Aasia McNeill added five kills, a team-high 16 digs and four aces.
Fresh off her National Junior College Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week honor, middle hitter Emma Clark tallied six kills and a team-high six blocks.
Amber Barker helped anchor the offensive attack with a team-best 30 assists, and defensive specialist Abigail Gordon reached double figures in digs with 14.
The Red Hawks return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Raleigh to take on conference foe Wake Tech (10-2, 4-0). Match time is set for 5 p.m.
