Billie Fowler had been short of breath for decades.
Since the 63-year-old was diagnosed with emphysema in the 1980s, likely caused by smoking, she’s struggled to breathe.
“I couldn’t carry on a long conversation without huffing and puffing,” Fowler said.
On Dec. 9, she took a deep breath. Her diaphragm pulled down, expanding her lungs to fill them with fresh air like they hadn't in years. A short, noninvasive medical procedure had worked better than she thought possible.
Fowler was one of the first to receive a Zephyr Valve lung treatment at Frye Regional Medical Center. The treatment uses one-way valves placed in airways in the lungs to stop air from entering damaged parts of the lungs but allows trapped air to leave those areas. It was recently approved by the Federal Drug Administration and is only offered at about 100 hospitals nationwide and only five in North Carolina, Dr. Franklin McGuire at FryeCare Lung Center said.
Fowler says the procedure changed her life.
“When I woke up and I took a deep breath -- I haven’t taken a deep breath in quite a few years,” Fowler said. “It changed my world.”
The treatment for those suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) like emphysema has been widely available in Europe for some time but only recently started in the U.S., McGuire said. He’s followed the research for years and grabbed the opportunity to bring it to Frye as soon as it became available, he said. The treatment is cost-saving for patients whose next step would likely be surgery to remove pieces of damaged lung that no longer work, he said.
Instead of open chest surgery, doctors use a scope to place valves that stop air from going to deteriorated lung tissue. The procedure helps get more air to healthy lung areas and allows the diaphragm to expand more fully since not all parts of the lung are expanding.
Right now, the company supplying the valves is selective of who can get the treatment. As it becomes more available, McGuire thinks it could help many people in the region. “There are a lot of people that will benefit from this procedure eventually,” he said.
Fowler hopes the valves will become more available so people can experience what she has.
“I’m just amazed at the difference,” she said. “I notice a little more every day, my breathing gets better every day.”
One of the first things Fowler used her newfound breath for was Christmas carols with her 11-year-old son Bryan, she said.
“We were riding in the car singing,” she said. “It was kind of a special thing.”
Before the treatment, Fowler couldn’t get through a whole song without becoming out of breath.
She’s still driving from her home in Taylorsville to pulmonary treatment and therapy at Frye several times a week, but she doesn’t have to worry about open chest surgery in the future.
“I feel like Dr. McGuire gave me my life back,” Fowler said.
