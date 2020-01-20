Hickory residents marched, sang, prayed, danced and performed to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
To view more photos, scroll to the bottom of this article.
The events started at Lenoir-Rhyne University, where the Rev. David Roberts of Morning Star First Baptist Church spoke and members of the church’s choir sang.
Following the speech, a group made the annual march from the university to the Ridgeview Recreation Center.
The events at the recreation center included speeches from students concerning King and civil rights.
One of the most passionate speeches came from Virginia Cook, a freshman at University Christian High School. Cook criticized the All Lives Matter response to the Black Lives Matter movement, because it dismisses the unfair treatment many black people receive from the justice system.
“What white people just don’t get is that we don’t have to establish value to our lives because they aren’t being taken freely,” Cook said.
Reflecting on King’s legacy, Cook touched on topics like the war on drugs and high incarceration rates for racial minorities. “Today, do we judge by the content of character or by the color of skin?” Cook said. “Do we get the dream?”
The speech received enthusiastic applause from the crowd.
The event at the recreation center included a praise dance from the Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church, performance of a portion of the play “Freedom Riders” by Hickory Career and Arts Magnet students and music from the Morning Star First Baptist Church Youth Choir.
