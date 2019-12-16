A portion of Main Avenue will remain closed through Friday for City Walk construction.
The section of the road between Ninth Street and the area near the back driveway of Aiken-Black Tire Services will be closed, according to a release from the city.
Businesses along the closed portion of the road will remain accessible.
The road was originally set to reopen on Saturday, but rainy weather pushed the timeline back, according to the release.
City Walk is the planned walking and biking trail connecting Lenoir-Rhyne University with downtown Hickory. It is part of the $40 million bond program approved by voters in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
[smile] I'm at a loss for words!! EXCEPT this whole deal smells of a scratch my back maybe I'm behind times and will more than likely get called out and may deserve it but really isn't there better things that Hickory needs? In the early '60s the "urban redeveloping " pretty much destroyed downtown and turned into a ghost town now for years they have thrown all kinds of money at programs to restored and redevelop. That being said really! do we need a walkway along with a railroad track boy! that sounds sooooooo! relaxing. My time is coming to an end but I wish that my great-grandchildren could grow up in a town that I remember a slower time a real sense of community all on the brink of an industrial revelation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.