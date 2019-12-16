A portion of Main Avenue will remain closed through Friday for City Walk construction.

The section of the road between Ninth Street and the area near the back driveway of Aiken-Black Tire Services will be closed, according to a release from the city.

Businesses along the closed portion of the road will remain accessible.

The road was originally set to reopen on Saturday, but rainy weather pushed the timeline back, according to the release.

City Walk is the planned walking and biking trail connecting Lenoir-Rhyne University with downtown Hickory. It is part of the $40 million bond program approved by voters in 2014.

