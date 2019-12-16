Weather Alert

...A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CATAWBA...RUTHERFORD... SOUTHEASTERN HENDERSON...ALEXANDER...WESTERN LINCOLN...SOUTHEASTERN MCDOWELL...POLK...NORTHERN IREDELL...SOUTHEASTERN CALDWELL...WESTERN CLEVELAND...BURKE...NORTHEASTERN PICKENS...GREENVILLE...NORTHWESTERN SPARTANBURG AND NORTHWESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM EST... AT 358 AM EST, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THE LEADING EDGE OF A CLUSTER OF THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 3 MILES NORTHEAST OF TAYLORSVILLE TO 3 MILES NORTH OF EASLEY, AND MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. LOCATIONS TO BE IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENVILLE DOWNTOWN, HICKORY, LENOIR, MORGANTON, NEWTON, FOREST CITY, RUTHERFORDTON, TAYLORSVILLE, COLUMBUS AND GREENVILLE EASTSIDE. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH AND VERY HEAVY RAINFALL RATES UP TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THESE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... GUSTY WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES THAT ARE DEAD, OR THAT HAVE WEAKENED ROOT SYSTEMS. OUTDOOR FURNITURE AND SIMILAR ITEMS CAN BE TOSSED AROUND IF NOT ANCHORED. SEEK SHELTER INDOORS. &&