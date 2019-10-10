HICKORY - The Catawba Valley Parkinson's Support Group will meet from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, 810 Fairgrove Church Road, AHEC Building room 112.

Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS, will discuss falls prevention.

For more information, call William McLaughlin, support group leader, at 215-510-3711.

