The Hickory Metro Sports Commission has announced the pairings for the 33rd annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic basketball tournament scheduled for Dec. 27, 28 and 30 at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex. The tournament will feature the girls and boys teams from eight area high schools competing in the three-day event.
In the girls’ bracket, South Caldwell will be the No. 1 seed. Newton-Conover is the No. 2 seed, while Bunker Hill is seeded third. The No. 4 seed is Hickory followed by fifth-seeded Fred T. Foard, sixth-seeded Alexander Central, seventh-seeded St. Stephens and eighth-seeded Maiden. The first girls contest will tip off at 10 a.m. on Dec. 27 and will feature Newton-Conover taking on St. Stephens.
On the boys’ side, Hickory will be the No. 1 seed. Newton-Conover is the No. 2 seed, while Alexander Central is seeded third. The No. 4 seed is Maiden followed by fifth-seeded St. Stephens, sixth-seeded Foard, seventh-seeded Bunker Hill and eighth-seeded South Caldwell. The first boys game will tip off at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 and will pit Newton-Conover against Bunker Hill.
The Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic has been well known throughout the region and the state of North Carolina as the premier holiday high school event for over 30 years. The Hickory Metro Sports Commission serves as the host organization for the event and distributes the gate receipts among the participating schools. Following the 2018 event, each participating high school received a donation of $3,700 to their athletic programs.
For more information about the tournament, contact Ernie Masche (828-310-8823 or dsgcbasketball@gmail.com) or Michael Hedrick (704-526-9413 or mikehedricksr@gmail.com). For Sports Commission information, contact Mark Seaman (828-640-1422 or mseaman@hickorycrawdads.com).
Here is a look at the brackets for this year’s tournament:
GIRLS BRACKET
Friday, Dec. 27
Game 1: No. 2 Newton-Conover vs. No. 7 St. Stephens. 10 a.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Bunker Hill vs. No. 6 Alexander Central, 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 4 Hickory vs. No. 5 Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 South Caldwell v. No. 8 Maiden, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Seventh-place game, 10 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 1 p.m.
Third-place game, 4 p.m.
Championship game, 7 p.m.
BOYS BRACKETFriday, Dec. 27
Game 1: No. 2 Newton-Conover vs. No. 7 Bunker Hill, 11:30 a.m.
Game 2: No. 3 Alexander Central vs. No. 6 Fred T. Foard, 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 4 Maiden vs. No. 5 St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 1 Hickory vs. No. 8 South Caldwell, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 11:30 a.m.
Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 2:30 p.m.
Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 30
Seventh-place game, 11:30 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 2:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.
Championship game, 8:30 p.m.
