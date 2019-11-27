Tazah Hardin

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team continued its unbeaten play so far this season on Sunday afternoon, defeating visiting CCBC Catonsville (Maryland) 87-37 at the Tarlton Complex.

Two Red Hawks — sophomore guard Tazah Hardin and sophomore forward Aaliyah Chaplin — recorded their first career double doubles at CVCC in Sunday’s nonconference contest.

Hardin scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Chaplin tied her career high in scoring with 16 points and added 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Another sophomore in guard Aniya Taylor led Catawba Valley in scoring with 24 points — one shy of her career high — and she added six rebounds.

CVCC (3-0) gained a 39-12 lead at halftime powered by a stingy defensive effort, including five first-half steals by Hardin.

Continuing that tenacious effort, the Red Hawks outscored the Cardinals 48-25 in the second half en route to their 60-point victory — their largest since a 65-point win on Jan. 17, 2019.

The Catawba Valley women’s basketball team returned to the court on Tuesday when it hosted rival Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute at the Tarlton Complex as part of a doubleheader that also featured the men’s basketball programs from CVCC and CCC&TI. The Red Hawks next host Mount Olive JV on Sunday.

