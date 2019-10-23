The South Atlantic Conference announced its AstroTurf Football Players of the Week for games played during Week 7 of the 2019 season and Lenoir-Rhyne punter Michael Owen picked up Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
Owen, a sophomore from Duluth, Georgia, was an x-factor in the Bears’ 36-23 win over Carson-Newman on Saturday. He had three punts for 147 yards, averaging 49 yards per punt. All three were downed inside the 10-yard line, including one at the 1-yard line.
One of Owen’s punts led to a safety, while another led to an Eagles turnover that L-R turned into a touchdown. This is Owen’s first special teams player of the week accolade of the season and his career, and he was also named the Bears’ Special Teams Player of the Game.
Earning L-R’s Ronnie Lott Heavy Hitter of the Game recognition was junior safety Eric Jackson, who helped the Bears hold Carson-Newman to 139 passing yards while finishing with five total tackles and a forced fumble. Jackson has now won the Heavy Hitter award twice this season.
L-R’s Offensive Player of the Game was sophomore wide receiver Ryan Carer, who played a crucial role in the run game with his blocking as the Bears totaled 246 rushing yards. Meanwhile, senior linebacker Clayton Horn was named the squad’s Defensive Player of the Game with 10 total tackles and a quarterback hurry.
Freshman wide receiver Cal Dickie and freshman defensive back Royce Turner were named the Bears’ Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Week.
L-R visits Limestone on Saturday at 4 p.m.
