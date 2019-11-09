Today, 73 runners representing 13 schools from area conferences will compete at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Cross Country State Championships held at the Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville. All four classifications will hold races throughout the day in boys’ and girls’ races with team and individual championships to be awarded.
Qualifiers for today’s state championship races were determined at four regional races for each classification around the state. Teams advanced to today’s races by finishing among the top 25 percent of the total teams at each regional meet. Individuals not a part of a team qualified by finishing in the top seven places not among those squads.
Here is a look at the schools and runners taking to the trail today:
2019 NCHSAA CROSS COUNTRY STATE CHAMPIONSHIPIvey M. Redmon Sports Complex, Kernersville
PARTICIPANTS
2A (Boys Race 2:30 p.m., Girls 3:30 p.m.)
Qualifying Teams:
East Burke:
Boys — Luke Elliott, Jr.; Shane Feamster, So.; Caleb Johnson-White, So,; Ayden Lingerfelt, So; Clay Seagle, Jr.; Logan Shuford, Sr.
The Cavaliers advanced with a fourth-place finish at the 2A West Regional and were led by Elliott, who was 15th. Shuford is running in his third state meet and is the lone runner to previously participate at the state level, previously finishing 34th and 41st. East Burke was 12th at the 2A state meet in 2017.
East Lincoln:
Boys — Kyle Cook, So.; Austin Greene, Sr.; Tyler Gulliford, Jr.; Nicholas Harrison, Jr.; Andrew Kleiner, Jr.; Noah Lesser, Sr.; Alex McLucas, So.
Led by Lesser, who was 11th individually, the Mustangs advanced with a sixth-place finish at the 2A West Regional. The senior runner is in his third state meet after previously coming in 72nd and 26th. Greene was 117th in 2017 as a part of the team that ended up ninth in the state.
Lake Norman Charter:
Boys — Braden Bole, So.; Truitt Evely, Fr.; Dwayne Holmon, Sr.; Grant Howlett, Jr.; Nick Lay, Jr.; Aidan Mutongi, So.; Chris Torres, Sr.
Lake Norman Charter had three top-20 finishers at the 2A West Regional, which put the team in second last weekend. Howlett (7th), Holmon (13th) and Mutongi (19th) led the way for the Knights. Lay and Howlett are the only two returners from last year’s team that ended up fourth. The Knights won the state meet in 2016.
Girls — Abby Farris, Jr.; Monique Gandy, Sr.; Anna Gartner, Sr.; Jenna Peterson, Fr,; Sophie Powers, So.; Megan Wozniak, So.
The 2017 2A state champions finished third a year ago and return as the 2A West region runner-up. The quartet of Farris (9th) Gandy (11th), Wozniak (15th) and Gartner (20th) paced the Knights efforts at the state meet in 2018. Farris, Gandy and Gartner all scored for Lake Norman during the 2017 championship.
North Lincoln:
Boys — Jared Campbell, Jr.; Stephen Fernetti, Fr.; Khari Johnson, Sr.; Miles Phillips, Jr.; Jacob Scott, Jr.; Jason Thomson, Sr.; Alex Wulfhurst Sr.
North Lincoln is the back-to-back defending 2A state champions and appears to be the team to beat again after it had all five scoring runners finish in the top nine to outpace all teams at the 2A West Regional last weekend. Thomson, runner-up in the state in 2018, won the regional last Saturday with Johnson (4th), Phillips (5th), Scott (6th) and Wulfhurst (9th) rounding out the top 10. The Knights have four state team titles the last eight years.
Girls — Angie Allen, Jr.; Shelby Fink, Sr.; Alyssa Galvin, Sr.; Lori Glavan, So.; Andrea McAllister, Jr.; Delanie Mellon, Fr.; Shay Rooney, Sr.
With five runners in the top 10, North Lincoln easily won the 2A West Regional last weekend and are a threat to win its first state title. Allen won the individual regional followed by Galvin as the runner-up. Allen and Galvin were second and third at the state meet in 2018 with the Knights coming in second as a team.
Individual Qualifiers:
Bandys:
Girls — Lauren Buckminster, So.
Buckminster returns to her second meet in two seasons after a 22nd place finish a year ago. The sophomore took 18th at last week’s 2A West Regional.
Draughn:
Boys — Tommy Blackwell, Sr.
A member of the Wildcats team that finished 18th at the 2A meet a year ago, the senior returns after coming in 14th at the 2A West Regional.
East Lincoln:
Girls — Marlene Delgado, Jr.
Delgado was a part of the Mustangs group that wound up ninth as the 2A meet last year. The junior was 43rd at the meet and returns after her 14th place finish last weekend at regionals.
Fred T. Foard:
Boys — Ben Trimm, Jr.
This is the third state meet appearance for Trimm, who finished 12th at least week’s regional. In state competition, the junior was 32nd a year ago and 43rd in 2017.
Girls — Karina Coulter, Jr.
Winner of the 2A West Regional in 2018, Coulter came in fourth last weekend to qualify for her third state meet in three seasons. She was 10th a year ago and 63rd as a freshman.
Lincolnton:
Boys — Daniel Hopkins, Sr.
This will be the senior’s third state meet in four years with Lincolnton. The 2018 2A West champion ended up second last weekend. At state competition, Hopkins came in 44th as a freshman and eighth last year.
Patton:
Girls — Ella Evans, So.; Calli Westra, Sr.
Evans qualified for the 2A state meet by finishing 17th at regionals last week. She is joined by Westra, who was 28th. Both are running in their first state meet.
3A (Boys race 9 a.m., Girls race 10 a.m.)
Qualifying Teams:
St. Stephens:
Boys — Jackson Black, So.; Jeremy Brown, Jr.; Tyler Christensen, Sr.; Isaac Cruz, Fr.; Jack Kelly, So.; Caleb Ledford, So.; Payce Sherrill, Fr.
The Indians return to the 3A state meet as a team for the first time since finishing 16th in 2014. St. Stephens qualified by finishing fourth at last week’s 3A West Regional. Tyler Christensen is at his second state race after finishing third last weekend. The senior runner was 58th at last year’s state meet.
Watauga:
Boys — Korben Anderson, Jr.; Avery Cannon, Sr.; Ethan Cannon, So.; Caleb Cox, Sr.; Rien Freeman, Jr.; Gavin Sweeney, So.; Ethan Turner, Sr.
All five runners finished in the top- 4 to give the Pioneers the 3A West Regional title last weekend. Avery Cannon and Sweeney were first and second, respectively, with Turner (8th), Cox (13th) and Anderson (14th) giving Watauga the easy win. All four were a part of the group that lead the Pioneers to ninth place at the 2018 3A meet. The school won three 4A titles in the 1990s.
Girls — Gwendolyn Anderson, Fr.; Sophie Beach, So.; Riley Fowler, Sr.; Olivia McAnulty, Jr.; Lena Miller, Jr.; Sidra Miller, So.; Kate Tuberty Sr.
The Pioneers dominated the 3A West Regional by having all five runners placing the top eight. It was a train of Watauga blue as McAnulty (4th), Lena Miller (5th), Anderson (6th), Sidra Miller (7th) and Fowler (8th) followed each other through the finish line. Sidra Miller, Beach and Fowler were a part of a team that came in fifth at last year’s meet. The girls have four state titles with the last coming in 1995.
Individual Qualifiers:
Alexander Central:
Boys — Logan Ellis, Sr.
Ellis will run in his second 3A state meet after coming in 100th in 2018. The senior qualified with a ninth-place finish at last weekend’s 3A West Regional.
Girls — Camella Church, Sr.
Church finished 23rd at last weekend’s 3A West Regional to qualify for her first state meet.
