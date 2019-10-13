HICKORY – Hamilton and Herring Orthodontics joined the American Association of Orthodontists in pledging to Stand for the Silent and encouraging their patients to do the same for National Bullying Prevention Month and National Orthodontic Health Month this October.

Founded in 2010, Stand for the Silent is a nonprofit that has fast become one of the leading and most effective anti-bullying organizations. They have reached more than 1,505,000 kids in nearly 1,500 schools. The mission is simple – bring awareness to bullying and the real devastation it causes.

Pledgees commit, “I pledge to take a stand against bullying. I will be the change, because I am somebody!”

Stand for the Silent runs solely off donations from those who support its mission. People can make a donation at gofundme.com/help-sfts-reach-100000-more-kids. Interested in sponsoring a Stand for the Silent presentation at a school near you? Learn more at standforthesilent.org/schools/host-a-presentation.

