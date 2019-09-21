Friday was Military Night at St. Stephens so it was quite appropriate that the Indians put their game with Fred T. Foard on the backs of the guys in the trenches. The St. Stephens offensive line paved the way for both Zak McLauchlin and Matthew Hancock to go over 100 yards rushing in a 26-21 win.
“They’re both pretty good backs, but I have to give most of the credit to our offensive line,” St. Stephens coach Wayne Hicks said. “Tonight, they opened up some big holes for them.”
McLauchlin slashed and scratched his way for two rushing touchdowns and 188 yards on 24 carries. Hancock bulled his way for 116 yards on 18 carries.
The Indians’ game plan immediately became evident. Taking the opening kickoff, St. Stephens marched 68 yards in nine plays in less than four minutes for the game’s first score and the only points in the first quarter. Seven of the nine plays were runs — five by McLauchlin and two by Hancock. However, the touchdown came on an 18-yard pass from Connor Williams to Zach Lee.
However, St. Stephens wasn’t the only team set on running the ball on Friday. Foard’s Tigers finally had a healthy Corey Siemer at their disposal. Siemer, one of the area’s premier running backs, finished a yeoman’s effort with 178 yards on 32 carries.
In a 15-play, 84-yard drive that ended the first quarter and opened the second, Siemer carried the ball 10 times for 63 yards. It was Brandon Alderman, however, who got the call on second-and-goal and plowed into the end zone to tie the score with nine minutes left in the first half.
“He (Siemer) was pretty much 100 percent tonight,” Foard coach Ryan Gettys said of his no-holds-barred tailback. “I told him this week, ‘We’re pounding the ball. We’re going to run you, run you, run you.’”
With McLauchlin again doing the heavy lifting in an eight-play drive later in the second quarter, the Indians forged another touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Williams and made it stand up as they took a 13-7 lead into the locker room.
McLauchlin said he knew the Tigers were going to be difficult to subdue in the second half.
“I was wanting the ball,” the 5-foot-6-inch junior said. “I knew we just had to keep pounding it.”
It was the Tigers who brought out the hammer to begin the second half. With Siemer doing most of the damage, Foard marched 80 yards with the second-half kickoff. Siemer wrestled his way across the goal line from 4 yards out to give the visitors a 14-13 lead.
But McLauchlin answered that with his first touchdown on a 9-yard run off right tackle to return the lead to the Indians, 19-14, with 5:17 remaining in the third quarter.
Foard immediately went on the march again with Siemer leading the charge that was initiated with a 36-yard Siemer run on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage. On first-and-goal from the Indians’ 10, Foard quarterback Will Frye ran a bootleg pass to his left. His receiver had a step on his man in the end zone, but the Indians’ Gavin Marley leaped, turned in mid-air and made the interception above his head.
“You could feel the whole field shift at that time, no kidding. Huge play,” Hicks said of Marley’s theft. “Our defense had really played well to that point. You’ve got to give that young man (Siemer), their tailback, a lot of credit.”
“I think we were pretty evenly matched tonight. If it wasn’t for the interception down in the end zone,” Gettys added. “We had a guy open in the flat and our quarterback made a good throw. The guy (Marley) made a good defensive play.”
The Indians again featured McLauchlin and Hancock exclusively on the following drive with McLauchlin shaking free for a 41-yard touchdown scamper in the final minute of the third quarter to give St. Stephens a 26-14 advantage with a quarter to play.
“I was hoping to break one. (I) saw the hole and hit it really hard,” McLauchlin said. “It felt good, it felt good. Beautiful holes. Couldn’t have done it without them (offensive linemen).”
But Foard wasn’t done. The Tigers’ defense came up with a turnover of its own with 9:21 to go, recovering a loose ball just across midfield when St. Stephens mishandled the center snap.
Faced with third-and-16 from their own 43-yard line, the Tigers ran a reverse halfback pass from Daniel Lackey to Marcus Cilino that went for 42 yards down to the Indians’ 16. A 6-yard Siemer run made the score 26-21 with 5:46 to go.
“We came back,” Gettys said. “A reverse pass and went down and scored on them. We had our chances. Their offense is really good. We just have to step up to the plate.”
But it was the last time the Tigers would have the ball. McLauchlin and Hancock churned out two first downs and ran out the clock.
Hancock credited coaches for helping him run with his shoulders lower and knees higher. It was his first career 100-yard performance.
“I didn’t know that,” Hancock said. “That’s awesome.”
The victory evens St. Stephens’ record at 2-2. The Indians will begin Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play next week at Freedom. Foard, now 0-5, will play at Patton in its second Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference game of the season.
Foard: 00 | 07 | 07 | 07 — 21
Saint: 07 | 06 | 13 | 00 — 26
First Quarter
SS — Zach Lee 18-yard pass from Connor Williams (Chance Yang kick), 8:15.
Second Quarter
F — Brandon Alderman 9-yard run (Daniel Lackey kick), 9:00.
SS — Williams 1-yard run (kick failed), 5:56.
Third Quarter
F — Corey Siemer 4-yard run (Lackey kick), 7:08.
SS — Zak McLauchlin 9-yard run (run failed), 5:17.
SS — McLauchlin 41-yard run (Yang kick), :30.
Fourth Quarter
F — Siemer 6-yard run (Lackey kick), 5:46.
Team Stats
First Downs: Foard 16, St. Stephens 20
Rushes-yards: Foard 43-230, St. Stephens 49-284
Comp-Att-Int: Foard 5-11-1, St. Stephens 8-12-0
Passing yards: Foard 89, St. Stephens 110
Fumbles-Lost: Foard 1-0, St. Stephens 1-1
Penalties-yards: Foard 4-42, St. Stephens 5-45
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Foard: Corey Siemer 32-178 and 2 TDs, Will Frye 3-9, Brandon Alderman 3-19 and 1 TD, Cameron Gore 3-13, Case Parker 1-7, Daniel Lackey 1-4. St. Stephens: Zak McLauchlin 24-188 and 2 TDs, Matthew Hancock 18-116; Connor Williams 7-(-20) and 1 TD.
PASSING — Foard: Frye 4-10-1 for 47 yards, Lackey 1-1-0 for 42 yards. St. Stephens: Williams 8-12-0 for 110 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Foard: Lackey 1-7, Marcus Cilino 3-78, Justin Simpkins 1-4. St. Stephens: Zach Lee 6-84 and 1 TD, Hancock 1-7, Zane McPherson 1-19.
