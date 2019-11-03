MAIDEN — The devils of Catawba County dredged up the ghosts of games past on the night after Halloween. Maiden’s Blue Devils edged the Red Devils of Newton-Conover on Friday night by going for a 2-point conversion in the second overtime and converting to claim a 29-28 win.
Reminiscent of a three-overtime affair on the same field two years ago between the Catawba County neighbors, it followed another last-second win last week for Maiden.
“It’s right up there with it, it’s right up there,” said Maiden coach Will Byrne in comparing Friday’s victory to the epic battle for the 2017 conference crown. “Two games like that, it’s unbelievable. It’s a testament to our kids and their beliefs. Their beliefs in us as coaches and each other as teammates. We have great kids and they fight hard and they never give up, they never give up.”
Maiden’s Cardiac Kids claimed Friday’s thriller by scoring on consecutive win-or-lose runs by Amarion Craig in the second overtime. The first was on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard and then the 2-point conversion.
“They got into their goal line defense so we got into our heavy package, so to speak. We shifted Chris Morgan over the first time and they were in man-to-man and the guy went with him, which we knew was going to help,” Byrne explained. “In the two-point conversion we decided not to move Chris, (Newton-Conover) maybe thinking we were going to run a different play. But it was the same play, we just didn’t motion.”
Understandably, as thrilling as the win was for Maiden, the outcome was equally tormenting on the other sideline.
“My heart is broke for these guys,” Newton-Conover coach Steven Pack said. “They gave everything they had. They played a great football game. It’s always tough to win here, but I just felt like we deserved to win. And they (Maiden) did too, I’m not saying that. It was a great game. We deserved to win that one.”
Maiden took advantage of a mishandled snap on a fourth-down punt by Newton-Conover in the first quarter. The scrambling punt from the end zone was kicked into a Maiden defender and rolled out of bounds on the Red Devils’ 2. It only took the Blue Devils one play, a run by Craig, to get the ball in the end zone.
But the Red Devils blocked the point-after kick to limit Maiden’s early lead to 6-0.
Newton-Conover immediately answered and with some strong running by Allen Wilfong and Allan Shade, marched into Maiden territory. Wilfong went the final 29 yards when he cut outside on a dive over right tackle, then cut back inside to an open alley to the end zone.
Up 7-6, the Red Devils struck again in the second quarter after the Wilfong-Shade duo gashed the Maiden defense to go on the march again. Quarterback Justice Craig went up top to Zane Redmond for a 10-yard scoring strike to make the score 14-6.
Then late in the second quarter, with the Red Devils on the march again, Maiden’s Brennan James came up with a big interception to not only stop the Newton-Conover drive, but set up Maiden with just 1:37 before the half.
The Blue Devils were able to run nine plays in those 97 seconds. Ethan Rhodes connected with Dylan Abernethy on a fade route into the left corner of the end zone from 9 yards out with just 7.8 seconds on the clock. Rhodes then ran the ball into the end zone himself on the 2-point conversion to tie the score at 14 at the half.
While Newton-Conover had success running the ball in the first half, the Blue Devils slowed the Red Devils’ rushing attack after intermission.
“We were gashing them inside and they made some adjustments. They were pinching in there and making it tight,” said Pack. “We made some adjustments and moved the ball. We just couldn’t punch it in in the second half.”
Neither team scored in the second half, although the Red Devils came tantalizingly close with time running out in regulation.
Newton-Conover kicker Addison Hayes lined up for a 36-yard field goal with five seconds left and appeared to have kicked the game-winner. But Byrne had managed to call a timeout just before the ball was kicked.
On the next try which was short, the Red Devils were whistled for an illegal procedure which gave them a third try from 41 yards. The Blue Devils blocked that kick and brought on overtime.
Maiden had the ball first and scored on its second play, a 6-yard run by Craig. It took the Red Devils three plays to match it, a 3-yard blast by Wilfong. Both teams kicked their extra points in the first extra session.
Newton-Conover got the ball first in the second overtime and needed just two plays to score on a Shade blast from 5 yards out. Again, Hayes was perfect on the conversion.
Byrne had already decided that regardless of the outcome of his team’s possession, there would be no third overtime.
“I knew we were going for two if we scored,” Byrne said in comparing the situation to a game against East Lincoln from two years ago. “They were getting movement on us. To be honest, I wasn’t sure if we could stop them if we got to another one. I said we just as well may go for it now.”
First, there was the matter of scoring the touchdown, which didn’t come until fourth down from the Red Devils’ 2.
“Honestly, I didn’t think I was going to get it at first,” Craig admitted, having come out of the game twice in the second half with injuries. “I just played through it and tried to get it in and I did.”
Then came the game-winner on the same play.
“Honestly, in my opinion we were going to get it because we get it every time,” Craig said. “We get it done.”
Maiden’s win means North Lincoln will claim the South Fork 2A Conference title. Currently, Maiden, Newton-Conover and East Lincoln are all tied for runner-up with 4-2 league records.
Newton-Conover, 6-4 overall, will finish the regular season at home versus East Lincoln next Friday. Maiden, 7-3, will travel to Lincolnton the same night.
Newton-Conover: 07 | 07 | 00 | 00 | 07 | 07 — 28
Maiden: 06 | 08 | 00 | 00 | 07 | 08 — 29
First Quarter
M — Amarion Craig 3-yard run (kick failed), 8:33
NC — Allen Wilfong 29-yard run (Addison Hayes kick), 4:58
Second Quarter
NC — Zane Redmond 10-yard pass from Justice Craig (Hayes kick), 7:20
M — Dylan Abernethy 9-yard pass from Ethan Rhodes (Rhodes run), :07
First Overtime
M — Amarion Craig 6-yard run (Adrian Campos kick)
NC — Wilfong 3-yard run (Hayes kick)
Second Overtime
NC — Allan Shade 5-yard run (Hayes kick)
M — Amarion Craig 2-yard run (Amarion Craig run)
Team Stats
First Downs: Newton-Conover 13, Maiden 15
Rushes-yards: Newton-Conover 47-197, Maiden 39-144
Comp-Att-Int: Newton-Conover 6-12-1, Maiden 11-25-0
Passing yards: Newton-Conover 33, Maiden 101
Fumbles-Lost: Newton-Conover 1-0, Maiden 3-1
Penalties-yards: Newton-Conover 8-75, Maiden 5-45
Individual Stats
RUSHING — Newton-Conover: Allen Wilfong 23-123 and 2 TDs, Allan Shade 16-65 and 1 TD, Justice Craig 8-9. Maiden: Amarion Craig 21-79 and 3 TDs, Isaiah Thomas 5-33, Dylan Abernethy 3-9, Ethan Rhodes 10-23.
PASSING — Newton-Conover: Justice Craig 6-12-1 for 33 yards and 1 TD. Maiden: Rhodes 11-25-0 for 101 yards and 1 TD.
RECEIVING — Newton-Conover: Zane Redmond 2-12 and 1 TD, Josh Nichols 3-16, Keagen Covington 1-5. Maiden: Brennan James 2-27, Abernethy 6-48 and 1 TD, Carson Hansley 1-19, Amarion Craig 2-7.
