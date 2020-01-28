One male died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on N.C. 16 South near Keisler Road SE, according to Newton police Chief Vidal Sipe.
Three others in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident, Sipe said. All three were transported from the scene either by ambulance or helicopter.
Two passengers were taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center and one was flown to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, according to a press release from the Newton Police Department.
The names of the passengers were not released by Tuesday afternoon because some family members were yet to be notified, according to the release.
Sipe said the vehicle was traveling on N.C. 16 South when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Newton police responded to the scene and found the vehicle on its side, according to the release.
Details on what caused the accident weren’t available Tuesday afternoon. “We don’t know if speed was a factor,” Sipe said at the scene.
The weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the accident.
“Our thoughts and prayers are going out to those involved and their families,” Sipe said.
Newton police, Newton Fire, Conover Fire and Catawba County EMS were on the scene. Conover police and North Carolina State Highway Patrol also assisted with the accident.
