A Statesville man is dead following a head-on collision on N.C. Highway 150 near Sherrills Ford Road Monday morning, according to a press release from N.C. Highway Patrol.
Jody Crawford Adams, 44, was driving a 1993 Ford pickup truck when a 2010 Dodge pickup truck traveling east crossed the center line and hit Adams head-on at about 5:25 a.m.
Adams died on the scene, the release states. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Dodge, Michael Brandon Edwards, 39, of Catawba, is charged with one count of misdemeanor death by a vehicle, according to the release. Edwards sustained minor injuries in the accident and was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Neither speeding nor impairment is suspected, the release states.
