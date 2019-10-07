20191008_hdr_news_fatalaccident_p1

A Statesville man is dead following a head-on collision on N.C. Highway 150 near Sherrills Ford Road Monday morning, according to a press release from N.C. Highway Patrol.

Jody Crawford Adams, 44, was driving a 1993 Ford pickup truck when a 2010 Dodge pickup truck traveling east crossed the center line and hit Adams head-on at about 5:25 a.m.

Adams died on the scene, the release states. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, Michael Brandon Edwards, 39, of Catawba, is charged with one count of misdemeanor death by a vehicle, according to the release. Edwards sustained minor injuries in the accident and was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Neither speeding nor impairment is suspected, the release states.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Load comments