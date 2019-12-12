NEWTON — The Fred T. Foard wrestling team knew it would have its work cut out for it during Wednesday night’s home quad match at Jerry Copas Gym, but the Tigers were up to the task. Following a 48-16 win over county foe St. Stephens in its opening contest, Foard defeated North Buncombe 70-6 before capping the event with a 46-20 victory over crosstown rival Newton-Conover.
“We’re still figuring some things out,” Foard coach Mike Carey said. “We actually got two of our better kids back today (Hunter Lloyd and Brock Carey) and we kind of threw ‘em out there a couple times. … I think we’re gonna be a problem once we get everybody in shape and get back to doing things right, but overall I’m happy with our bunch today.”
The Tigers moved to 10-0 in dual matches this season, while the Indians beat North Buncombe 60-15 in their second and final match of the night to move to 13-4. Prior to the loss to Foard, the Red Devils (12-3) knocked off North Buncombe (1-7) by a 60-15 score.
Here’s a look at how each match turned out.
Foard 48, St. Stephens 16
The Tigers won the first three bouts against the Indians, including a pair of opening-period pins. After Lloyd (170 pounds) pinned Dorian Whitworth at the 54-second mark, Jacob Belton (182) pinned Irvin De La Cruz in 18 seconds. Foard extended its lead to 16-0 on a 21-9 major decision from Landon Foor (195) over Justin Beltran.
St. Stephens got on the board courtesy of 220-pounder Andre Britt’s 7-4 decision over Mo McAfee, but Foard countered with back-to-back victories to build a 26-3 advantage. Following a 12-4 major decision from Dylan Smith (285) over Evan Vue, William Auton (106) pinned Edwin Flores in 1:16.
The Indians received consecutive wins from Jovanny Urzua (113; 12-3 major decision over Ian Willis) and Coy Reid (120; pin of Dawson Cody at 5:54) to cut into the deficit, but Foard won five of the final six bouts to reestablish control.
After the Tigers’ Jamie Richard (126) pinned Braxton Hankinson in 2:49, Zane Birtchet (132) pinned Evan Trossi at the 1:32 mark and Braden Wharton (138) earned a 9-6 decision over Dalen Milligan to put the hosts up 41-13. Garrett Bolling (145) gave St. Stephens its last victory with a 10-6 decision over Dalton Jackson before Foard’s Justin Whalen (152) earned an 11-3 major decision over Beck Nestor and David Weaver (160) added an 8-2 decision over Jayden Jackson to account for the final margin.
Newton-Conover 60, North Buncombe 15
The Red Devils won 11 of 14 bouts against the Blackhawks, including seven pins and two forfeits. Josh Nichols (170; pinned Gabriel Fronzi), Cole Clark (182; pinned Landon Hoyle), Sakarri Morrison (195; pinned Colin Hunnicutt), Ryan Walker (285; pinned Ryne Norton), Camden Spencer (120; pinned Ethan Robinson), Isaiah Summers (126; pinned Corie Bennett) and Charlie Pettery (152; pinned Luke Ramsey) were the Newton-Conover wrestlers who pinned their opponents.
The Red Devils added forfeit victories from Owen Clark (220) and Nathan Vang (106), while Jordan Henze (132) earned a 6-2 decision over Markol Santi and Michael Forney (160) won 7-2 over Wesley Chandler.
North Buncombe’s wins came from TJ Burgess (113; forfeit), Stone Shapiro (138; pinned Jacob Gilchrist) and Jacob Wise (145; 7-0 decision over Ethan Clark).
Foard 70, North Buncombe 6
The Tigers notched nine straight wins to begin the match against the Blackhawks. After North Buncombe garnered its only victory, Foard closed the contest with four more wins.
Foard’s Foor (182) pinned Hoyle in 11 seconds in the opening bout before Belton (195) pinned Hunnicutt at the 2:52 mark. Following a forfeit win from Mo McAfee (220), the Tigers’ Smith (285) pinned Norton prior to another forfeit victory, this time from Auton (106).
Brock Carey (113) continued the Tigers’ roll with a 30-second pin of Burgess, while Cody (120) earned a 4-2 decision over Robinson before Spencer Bechtol (126) pinned Bennett in 1:35 and Richard (132) pinned Santi in 3:00.
Shapiro (138) got the Blackhawks on the board with a pin of Ryan Heavner, but Foard ended the match with an 8-2 decision from Conner Weaver (145) over Wise, a 28-second pin from Whalen (152) over Joseph O’Connell, an 11-0 major decision from Evan Steiger (160) over Chandler and a 59-second pin from Lloyd (170) over Fronzi.
St. Stephens 60, North Buncombe 15
The Indians bounced back from the loss to the Tigers in a big way, winning 11 of 14 bouts against the Blackhawks. Britt (195) pinned Hunnicutt to start the match before Vue (220) won by forfeit.
After North Buncombe’s Norton (285) notched a forfeit victory, St. Stephens rattled off five consecutive wins. Victories from Edwin Flores (106; forfeit), Urzua (113; pinned Burgess), Reid (120; 8-1 decision over Robinson), Hankinson (126; pinned Bennett) and Trossi (132; pinned Santi) increased the Indians’ lead to 39-6.
The Blackhawks won the next two bouts as Shapiro (138) defeated Milligan via an injury stoppage and Wise (145) beat Bolling by a 10-8 sudden victory, but St. Stephens took the final four bouts. Following Beck Nestor’s pin of O’Connell at 152, Jackson (160) collected an 8-1 decision over Chandler, Whitworth (170) pinned Fronzi and Beltran (182) pinned Hoyle.
Foard 46, Newton-Conover 20
The Red Devils captured the first three wins against the Tigers, beginning with Morrison’s 4-3 ultimate tiebreaker win over Belton at 195. Newton-Conover added victories from Owen Clark (220; pinned McAfee at 3:04) and Walker (285; 18-4 major decision over Andrew Jackson) before Foard turned things around.
The Tigers briefly took the lead thanks to Auton’s 39-second pin of Vang at 106, Carey’s forfeit victory at 113 and Cody’s pin of Spencer at the 4:38 mark of their 120-pound bout. Then, after Summers (126) earned a 3-2 decision over Richard, Foard tallied five wins in a row to gain control of the match.
After Foard’s Birtchet (132) pinned Henze in 2:57, Wharton (138) earned a 10-2 major decision over Jason Brawley, Dalton Jackson (145) earned a 3-1 decision over Ethan Clark, Whalen (152) earned a 9-5 decision over Pettrey and David Weaver (160) pinned Forney in 50 seconds to put the Tigers up 40-16.
Following a 15-3 major decision from Newton-Conover’s Josh Nichols (170) over Steiger, Foard’s Foor (182) pinned Matthew Race in 32 seconds in the final match of the night.
“We scheduled these teams so we can prepare ourselves for later in the year when we wrestle in the duals,” said Mike Carey. “We had two emotional matches (against St. Stephens and Newton-Conover) almost back to back. We left some points on the board at some weights, but we wrestled real well overall I thought.
“We had some kids go out there and do some good things,” he added. “Dawson Cody wrestled real well in the Newton-Conover match and Dylan Smith wrestled real well in our St. Stephens match. So some kids that maybe aren’t our hammers, per se, but they did real well for us.”
UP NEXT
Foard and Newton-Conover return to action in the annual Red Devil Duals today and Saturday at Newton-Conover High School, while St. Stephens will send grapplers to the Hilltopper Duals at R-S Central High School today and to the Warrior Invitational at West Caldwell High School on Saturday.
Foard 48, St. Stephens 16
170-Hunter Lloyd (F) p. Dorian Whitworth; 182-Jacob Belton (F) p. Irvin De La Cruz; 195-Landon Foor (F) 21-9 major decision; 220-Andre Britt (SS) 7-4 decision Mo McAfee; 285-Dylan Smith (F) 12-4 major decision Evan Vue; 106-William Auton (F) p. Edwin Flores; 113-Jovanny Urzua (SS) 12-3 major decision Ian Willis; 120-Coy Reid (SS) p. Dawson Cody; 126-Jamie Richard (F) p. Evan Trossi; 132-Zane Birtchet (F) p. Evan Trossi; 138-Braden Wharton (F) 9-6 decision Dalen Milligan; 145-Garrett Bolling (SS) 10-6 decision Dalton Jackson; 152-Justin Whalen (F) 11-3 major decision Beck Nestor; 160-David Weaver (F) 8-2 decision Jayden Jackson.
Newton-Conover 60, North Buncombe 15
170-Josh Nichols (NC) p. Gabriel Fronzi; 182-Cole Clark (NC) p. Landon Hoyle; 195-Sakarri Morrison (NC) p. Colin Hunnicutt; 220-Owen Clark (NC) via forfeit; 285-Ryan Walker (NC) p. Ryne Norton; 106-Nathan Vang (NC) via forfeit; 113-TJ Burgess (NB) via forfeit; 120-Camden Spencer (NC) p. Ethan Robinson; 126-Isaiah Summers (NC) p. Corie Bennett; 132-Jordan Henze (NC) 6-2 decision Markol Santi; 138-Stone Shapiro (NB) p. Jacob Gilchrist; 145-Jacob Wise (NB) 7-0 decision Ethan Clark; 152-Charlie Pettery (NC) p. Luke Ramsey; 160-Michael Forney (NC) 7-2 decision Wesley Chandler.
Foard 70, North Buncombe 6
182-Landon Foor (F) p. Landon Hoyle; 195-Jacob Belton (F) p. Colin Hunnicutt; 220-Mo McAfee (F) via forfeit; 285-Dylan Smith (F) p. Ryne Norton; 106-William Auton (F) via forfeit; 113-Brock Carey (F) p. TJ Burgess; 120-Dawson Cody (F) 4-2 decision Ethan Robinson; 126-Spencer Bechtol (F) p. Corie Bennett; 132-Jamie Richard (F) p. Markol Santi; 138-Stone Shapiro (NB) p. Ryan Heavner; 145-Conner Weaver (F) 8-2 decision Jacob Wise; 152-Justin Whalen (F) p. Joseph O’Connell; 160-Evan Steiger (F) 11-0 major decision Wesley Chandler; 170-Hunter Lloyd (F) p. Gabriel Fronzi.
St. Stephens 60, North Buncombe 15
195-Andre Britt (SS) p. Colin Hunnicutt; 220-Evan Vue (SS) via forfeit; 285-Ryne Norton (NB) via forfeit; 106-Edwin Flores (SS) via forfeit; 113-Jovanny Urzua (SS) p. TJ Burgess; 120-Coy Reid (SS) 8-1 decision Ethan Robinson; 126-Braxton Hankinson (SS) p. Corie Bennett; 132-Evan Trossi (SS) p. Markol Santi; 138-Stone Shapiro (NB) via injury stoppage Dalen Milligan; 145-Jacob Wise (NB) 10-8 sudden victory Garrett Bolling; 152-Beck Nestor (SS) p. Joseph O’Connell; 160-Jayden Jackson (SS) 8-1 decision Wesley Chandler; 170-Dorian Whitworth (SS) p. Gabriel Fronzi; 182-Justin Beltran (SS) p. Landon Hoyle.
Foard 46, Newton-Conover 20
195-Sakarri Morrison (NC) 4-3 ultimate tiebreaker Jacob Belton; 220-Owen Clark (NC) p. Mo McAfee; 285-Ryan Walker (NC) 18-4 major decision Andrew Jackson; 106-William Auton (F) p. Nathan Vang; 113-Brock Carey (F) via forfeit; 120-Dawson Cody (F) p. Camden Spencer; 126-Isaiah Summers (NC) 3-2 decision Jamie Richard; 132-Zane Birtchet (F) p. Jordan Henze; 138-Braden Wharton (F) 10-2 major decision Jason Brawley; 145-Dalton Jackson (F) 3-1 decision Ethan Clark; 152-Justin Whalen (F) 9-5 decision Charlie Pettery; 160-David Weaver (F) p. Michael Forney; 170-Josh Nichols (NC) 15-3 major decision Evan Steiger; 182-Landon Foor (F) p. Matthew Race.
