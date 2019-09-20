HICKORY — Nu Chapter, The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, welcomed six new members recently at their fall business meeting at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Hickory.
During the induction ceremony, the following new members were formally received into membership: Tammy Brown, Director of K-8, Title I, and ESL Services at Newton-Conover City Schools; Donna Lutz-Carpenter, retired English teacher at Bandys High School and Catawba County Board of Education member; Jill Hager, principal at North Newton Elementary School; Delane Mitchell, student teacher in apparel at Bunker Hill High School; Dinah Poteat, English teacher at Maiden High School; Kelly Wright, Professor of Nursing in ADN Program at Central Piedmont Community College. The induction ceremony was conducted by Yvonne Barnhardt, chairman of the orientation committee; Martha Brown, Nu Chapter president; Dee Snyder, first vice president; Leslie Black, second vice president; and Dawn Leary, recording secretary. Each new member received a pin, a certificate of membership, and a long-stemmed red rose to commemorate the occasion. Chapter members and guests welcomed the new members at a reception which followed the ceremony.
After the reception, Dee Snyder introduced Andrew Webb, a Lutheran volunteer with Young Adults in Global Missions to Linguere, Senegal, West Africa, who shared his experiences teaching English and computers to kindergarten and first-grade students there. His slide program and comments enlightened attendees about teaching and living conditions in Africa. Martha Brown, Nu Chapter president, called the business meeting to order. The president’s report highlighted the DKG NC Convention held in Hickory recently, and Carol Bostian recognized those who volunteered at the convention with a gift. Other actions approved proposed amendments to the chapter rules and accepted the proposed budget. Committee reports included discussion of teacher grants, a Taste and Talk fundraiser, and volunteer opportunities. The scholarship committee presented the Nu Chapter scholarship to Amanda Moose. Hanna Edwards also received a scholarship. Also, members were presented with bottles of water to take and then return them filled with money to the November meeting. This collection of money will support both the DKG International Schools for Africa project and Nu Chapter teacher grants. The meeting closed with a raffle and brag bucket collection.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an international honor society that promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
