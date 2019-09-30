iscovery High student Will Elliott, 16, said music gives him confidence and an outlet to express himself. Now he found the confidence to release his first EP, which he recorded himself, titled “The Summer Love Tapes.”
Elliott said he was first inspired by music when he was 8 years old.
“When I was younger, I specifically remember my neighbor,” he said. “We would go out in his father’s Corvette and he would just bump up the music.
“I wanted to be a part of that.”
Elliott said he was very shy during his middle school years. “I was scared to do anything,” Elliot said. “I didn’t want to do anything.”
As Elliott started his freshman year in high school, he started finding his identity in music. “I really started coming out of my shell and I wanted to create.”
It was the guitar he picked up first.
“As time went by, I picked up more and more instruments and I gained more knowledge about music and creating,” Elliott said.
In 2017, Elliott joined the Newton-Conover High School band playing percussion instruments, but he can play almost every instrument in band.
Music brought him out of his shell, but he had one more performance hurdle.
“I always wanted to sing, but I wasn’t the best at it. You’re always scared for people to hear your voice,” Elliott said. “It takes you a while to get comfortable with it. Not everyone is going to like how you sound, and you have to remember that you can’t please everyone.”
Elliott first sang in public in 2017 as part of an event with the Newton-Conover High School band. He sang “Death of a Bachelor” by Panic! at the Disco.
“It was terrifying getting up in front of an auditorium of people to sing for the first time,” Elliott said. “Once I got out there, I enjoyed being front and center and moving around onstage. I’m very glad I put myself out there because it really broke my fear of people hearing my voice.”
In the summer of this year, Elliott decided to record his music and publish his first EP.
“I listen to all types of music, and the main thing I try to do is make my own sound,” Elliott said. “I want to take everything and make it my own.”
Elliott said he played all the instruments and supplied all the vocals on the album.
He also got creative to find the right sounds for his music. “I would tap on a bottle. When I’m at home I don’t have tons of money so you’ve got to get really creative and use your resources.”
Elliott said he hopes to continue to make more music and plans to study music at Western Carolina University and pursue a career in music.
Elliott’s EP, “The Summer Love Tapes” can be found on YouTube.
How many instruments can you play?“I play guitar, acoustic and electric, bass guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, and xylophone. I’ve started learning banjo and saxophone. I really wanted to learn guitar because I was really into Metallica and Pink Floyd. I wanted to be like them.”
Who are you inspired by?“Tyler, the Creator. When I got into high school I really changed and he was probably the main influence. In middle school I wore all black clothes. I was really to myself. I was scared of anything. If anyone said anything to me about myself I got really insecure. When I got into high school I started listening to him. Tyler, the Creator lives his life as if he’s the only one that lives on the planet. He dresses how he pleases and makes what he feels is right without caring what people will think or say. That really inspired me to march to the beat of my own drum and do what I want to do without caring what other people will think.”
What makes you happy?
“To me, there’s nothing better than accomplishment. After spending four years practicing, rehearsing, screaming because you can’t get a part right, when you finally get just what you wanted it makes everything worth it and gives me great joy. The other big things that make me happy are my dog, my friends, my girlfriend, music and sunny weather.”
