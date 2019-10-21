During the first year of Row4 Special Olympics in 2015, Vinnie Curtis set the goal of raising $5,000 for Catawba County Special Olympics.
The fundraiser, where teams of 10 use rowing machines to row an entire marathon, exceeded that goal by $2,500.
“And we’ve continued to exceed our goals every year since,” Curtis said.
Row4 Special Olympics raised $25,000 this year, $5,000 more than their goal. Curtis said the event grows every year and draws in a large amount of local business sponsorships and support.
“It’s cool how the community comes out to help people they don’t even know,” he said.
Curtis, who works for medical-card company Smith and Nephew, is also a co-owner and coach at CrossFit Catawba Valley in Hickory, which opened nearly six years ago. Originally from Tennessee, Curtis has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from East Tennessee State University. He’s now lived in Hickory for 20 years with his wife and four children.
Curtis’ daughter, who has special needs, along with his passion for helping people of all ages stay healthy inspired him to start the fundraiser.
“It just made sense to get involved with something that has to do with sports and fitness and to help support other families in Catawba County that struggle with similar challenges,” he said. “My hope is that our efforts to raise money for Special Olympics through our event Row4SO helps give access to more athletes.
“It is so important to give athletes both young and old the opportunity to be a part of sports, not only for the physical aspects but the social aspects as well.”
The money raised for Catawba County Special Olympics goes directly to increasing access to sports for athletes with disabilities and special needs, such as purchasing equipment and paying travel expenses for the athletes.
While the task of using a rowing machine may seem daunting, Curtis says it’s a low-impact exercise and that no training is required to participate in the fundraising event, which typically happens in August each year.
What motivates you?
My family motivates me to be the best I can be. I will do anything for them
What is the best piece of advice you’ve received? Who gave you that advice?
Through Special Olympics I have learned to “Be brave in the attempt.” The motto for Special Olympics is “Let me win; if I cannot win, let me brave in the attempt.” When I see all the special-needs children, I can’t help but be humbled by their courage. They face challenges we will never fully understand, yet they often have this contagious spirit of love and laughter. Everyone can learn a thing or two from them.
What is something you want people to know about you?
That being nominated for this is a huge honor and very humbling. I think it’s important to be kind and compassionate to everyone
To learn more about Row4 Special Olympics, visit facebook.com/Row4SO/.
