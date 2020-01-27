When Vickie Scott retired from her school system job in 2013, she didn’t have a plan. She felt lost and started working again — until her calling fell into her lap.
Over several months, some of Scott’s friends got sick and ended up in the hospital or bedridden. She started visiting them — bringing food, lending transportation and providing a comforting shoulder to lean on.
That’s how she started to see just how many people could use the same support.
“I thought, ‘there is just a lot, a lot of sickness,’” Scott said.
At the same time, she started helping her husband drive veterans from Hickory to the Veterans Affairs hospital and saw the effect helping them had on their lives.
In 2016, she finally retired and started committing several days a week to helping people with illness, young mothers and young girls seeking guidance.
“I found myself assisting them,” Scott said. “Taking them to appointments, helping with food, giving them advice.”
The work gives her a sense that she’s contributing to her community and helping out those who need support most. “It’s the joy of knowing I’m helping someone and giving back,” Scott said. “The need is so great out there. I find that people are hurt and need someone to just talk to.”
Scott said that’s what gets her up in the morning — the thought that each day she can help someone.
Her volunteer work meshed perfectly with FaithHealth Catawba, an organization lending help to people though the Catawba Valley Health System — whether that’s a word of guidance, a connection to another help organization or a ride to a medical appointment. She started volunteering with FaithHealth Catawba about a year ago, she said.
Through her work, Scott has touched people all over her community. She’s brought chicken potpie, lasagna, mac-and-cheese and green-bean dishes to dozens of people. She’s driven women to their medical appointments. Scott also leads a group for young girls once a week to help them with homework, hygiene and social problems they might encounter.
Some cases she’s helped on have stuck out more than others, Scott said.
One woman was suffering from breast cancer, and when Scott remembers her, it brings a chuckle from her throat and a tear to her eye. As time went on, Scott got close to her, visiting her about three times a week.
“I started visiting her and taking her on in so many ways,” Scott said. “It got to be that when I went, the more I felt better about myself.”
The woman’s condition worsened over time. Then on a Sunday while running errands, Scott got the feeling that she needed to visit again. “Something said to go by and see her,” she said.
When she got there, the woman’s family was there to say their last goodbyes. Scott did, too. The woman passed away shortly after Scott felt called to visit. “Some say it’s your intuition, but it’s not. It’s God,” Scott said.
Scott hopes her time volunteering leaves an impression on those helped, she said. “This is what we’re supposed to do. To love one another,” Scott said.
