Notable Neighbor: Sports agent Jordan Thompson works to be the best

Jordan Thompson first expressed his love for football on the field, at Hickory High School and later at Elon University.
Even though he played in college, the 28-year-old Hickory native said he knew any future in football would be on the business side.
After completing his undergraduate studies, he landed a scouting internship with the Detroit Lions.
He returned to school to get his law degree. After briefly working at a law firm in Washington D.C., he started working as an agent and attorney for the Element Sports Group in Atlanta.
Along with the company founder Michael Perrett, Thompson represents 42 clients, including Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward and Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins.
Thompson recently discussed his time with the Lions and his career as an agent. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On his time working for the Detroit Lions:
After I graduated undergrad, I got into law school … but I kind of wanted to chase the NFL dream first.
So I moved to Charlotte and started working. Right before I went, I called a scout who was with the Houston Texans … who went to Elon and he told me, ‘I want you to write letters and send your resume out to every NFL team.’
So I did that. I didn’t get an apartment because I just believed that I could have an opportunity in the NFL. So, I lived with my aunt in Charlotte. Probably about a month of me being in Charlotte, the Detroit Lions called and they had an internship.
But one of the things I did before I went there — I don’t know if this made a huge difference or not — but I made note cards of all the people in the personnel.
So I knew everybody — where they had been, what they had done, what school, how long they had been there.
I don’t know if they were really impressed by that or really weirded out by it, but I think it showed how prepared I was.
On his goals in the industry:
I really just want to be the best.
When you’re young, people always ask you what you want to do. Well, I’ve been one of the people that are fortunate enough to do what I always wanted to do.
I think that ultimately I want to be the best advocate for my clients that I can possibly be. I don’t think I’m really in search of any kind of fame or anything like that but it would be nice to be recognized as one of the best agents to ever do it when it’s all said and done.
On his least favorite part of being an agent:
The thing that’s probably the most difficult is that you know NFL careers don’t last forever. So to have conversations with athletes that they’re in their mid-to-late 20s and their dream might be coming to end, whether that be injury or just skill. I think that’s a tough conversation, and I think that’s probably what I like the least about it.
The bright side is that we can help them in their (after sports) endeavors. So as a lawyer I can help them (with) LLCs and we’ve got a coaching division if they want to coach. We’ve got a media division if they want to become reporters and journalists. So I think that’s where we help but I think that’s a difficult conversation.
On why he prefers being an agent versus working for a team:
When I chose to be an agent instead of going back to a team, the reason was I felt … that being an agent kind of meshed with my personality a little bit more.
I felt like working with a team is a little bit more secluded. I love the team aspect but I love being an agent and meeting with people and meeting new people and on-the-go.
Man, there’s times where we might take in December nine, 10 flights in a week going from here and there to different recruiting meetings. I felt like this was a lot more entrepreneurial, too.
