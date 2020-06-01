Notable Neighbor: Sports agent Jordan Thompson works to be the best

Jordan Thompson first expressed his love for football on the field, at Hickory High School and later at Elon University.

Even though he played in college, the 28-year-old Hickory native said he knew any future in football would be on the business side.

After completing his undergraduate studies, he landed a scouting internship with the Detroit Lions.

He returned to school to get his law degree. After briefly working at a law firm in Washington D.C., he started working as an agent and attorney for the Element Sports Group in Atlanta.

Along with the company founder Michael Perrett, Thompson represents 42 clients, including Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward and Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

Thompson recently discussed his time with the Lions and his career as an agent. The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On his time working for the Detroit Lions:

After I graduated undergrad, I got into law school … but I kind of wanted to chase the NFL dream first.

So I moved to Charlotte and started working. Right before I went, I called a scout who was with the Houston Texans … who went to Elon and he told me, ‘I want you to write letters and send your resume out to every NFL team.’

So I did that. I didn’t get an apartment because I just believed that I could have an opportunity in the NFL. So, I lived with my aunt in Charlotte. Probably about a month of me being in Charlotte, the Detroit Lions called and they had an internship.