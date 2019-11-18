Peggy Mainess, 76, spent 27 years working as a school administrator for Hickory Public Schools. Now she can be found at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library helping curious people learn more about their family’s past.
“My brother and I are first generation Catawba County residents and we’ve lived here all our lives,” Mainess said.
“I’ve always loved history. I’ve always loved to read, and I’ve always loved to teach,” Mainess said. “My grandpa taught me how to read, and I could read before I went to school.
“My mother took me downtown in Newton to the original library,” she added. “I’ve always enjoyed reading history for fun because history is the story of people."
Mainess translated her love for history and reading into a 37-year career in education. She taught at many schools in Catawba County and was a principal at the Hickory Public Schools alternative school and later the assistant principal at Hickory High School.
Mainess said she cared about her students at the alternative school and wanted to help students who were young parents. She helped start a young parents program which brought a nursery to the school. She also got permission for the students to bring their children on the school bus and hired a physician.
In 2005, Mainess was nearing time for her to retire as a school administrator. She said she knew she was not the type of person to just relax for the rest of her life. She needed to work and a change of scenery. She found a job as an assistant genealogist at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and has worked there for nearly 14 years.
“Everybody’s life is interesting,” Mainess said. “Everybody is unique. There is not a human being on this earth who doesn’t have an interesting story to tell.”
What motivates you?
“I’m curious about everything. I was brought up to be curious about the world and about things and about people. I love to learn, and I don’t intend to stop learning until they close my eyes in the undertaker’s room.”
When are you happiest?
“Every day that I wake up alive. I’m happy every day. I’m a stoic and if you read stoic philosophy you know that one of the things they tell you is life is what you make it. If you choose to be unhappy you will be unhappy. I will not tell you that I’ve never been unhappy because I have … I hear sad things that happen, but I choose to be happy and I think everybody has that choice.”
What has been your greatest challenge?
“Being a parent, because you have to walk that thin line from totally loving and enjoying your child and trying to be also the person who is the disciplinarian. It was really hard for me to come home from the alternate school where I had children who often times grow up with a tendency to lie to adults because it was not safe to be around an adult. I would come home and turn off being a principal and be a mother.”
How do you wish to be remembered?
“I want people to remember me as somebody that cared about them. I was someone that people meant something to me and I meant something in their lives. I want to be remembered as somebody that thought about my fellow man as well as I thought about myself. I also want to be seen as fun because I think life should be fun.”
